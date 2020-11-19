Fed expected to keep rates at zero, is 'far from done' on COVID-19 response

With the Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate already at effectively zero, the focus at this week's Fed meeting will likely be on whether additional action is necessary to avoid an extended U.S. contraction.

Fed officials have responded aggressively to the coronavirus pandemic and gone far beyond the steps they took during the 2007-09 financial crisis. But analysts say the Fed has more ammunition at the ready as it looks to prevent the U.S. downturn from getting worse, including making major changes to its quantitative easing programs and expanding the emergency loan facilities it has launched since March.

The central bank may hold off on rolling out those next steps at its April 28-29 meeting, which is likely to focus more on evaluating the Fed's actions so far and discussing future changes, some analysts say.

"The Fed is far from done, although it seems more focused on tweaking than launching new major programs," wrote Philip Marey, senior U.S. strategist at Rabobank, in a research note.

Just as Fed officials will kick off the second day of their meeting, they will receive another reminder of the damage the pandemic has inflicted on the U.S. economy. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is set to release U.S. GDP figures for the first quarter of 2020, which the Econoday consensus suggests will show a 3.7% contraction. Forecasts for the second quarter look far worse, with some showing a plunge of more than 30%.

Economists expect some bounce-back in the second half of the year, though hopes have faded about a potential V-shaped recovery in which the U.S. economy would quickly rebound to its past levels.

Fed officials are due to provide an update in their post-meeting statement on how they see the economic outlook in the coming months, though they have noted it has become "profoundly uncertain" and depends in large part on whether the virus is successfully contained.

The Federal Open Market Committee's post-meeting statement will "no doubt further downgrade its assessment on all fronts" and continue to signal the central bank will do "whatever it takes" to ensure financial markets, businesses and households survive the downturn, according to Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

One option that Fed officials appear to have ruled out thus far is to drop rates into negative territory, as the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank have done in recent years. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in March that officials do not see negative rates "as likely to be an appropriate policy response" in the U.S., listing aggressive forward guidance and asset purchases as two tools the Fed would prefer to use.

The Fed has already restarted its purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities, which have helped total assets at the central bank rise to a record of roughly $6.57 trillion. The purchases have largely been intended to ensure smooth functioning in those markets after they showed disruptions in March.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley now see the Fed moving onto "the next phase of QE," one with a primary goal of lowering borrowing costs rather than restoring the functioning of Treasury and MBS markets.

Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note to clients that the Fed will likely announce a new Treasury buying program of $150 billion a month specifically designed to lower borrowing costs and therefore ease financial conditions. Zentner estimated that the Fed's extended asset purchases, combined with its separate emergency lending facilities, will likely increase its balance sheet to roughly $12 trillion by the end of 2021.

But the Fed could also hold off on announcing changes to its asset purchase programs at the April meeting, said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust. Right now, the problem facing many U.S. companies is whether they have enough cash flow to survive, not the interest rates they pay on their loans, Tilley said in an interview.

On that front, the Fed has rolled out nine emergency lending facilities since March. The initial programs, similar to ones it established during the 2007-09 crisis, are aimed at boosting liquidity in critical corners of the financial system, such as the commercial paper market where many large U.S. companies borrow money for short-term purposes.

The Fed's willingness to provide a backstop has successfully improved market functioning and eased liquidity pressures, even in cases where the facilities have had limited take-up or are not yet operational.

"The mere fact that they're there provides that confidence in markets that there's not going to be [another] sell-off," Tilley said.

The newer facilities have expanded the Fed's reach into areas it has historically avoided lending to directly. That includes a $600 billion Main Street Lending Program that is still in the works and will work with banks to loan money to small and medium-sized businesses. It also includes a $500 billion Municipal Liquidity Facility, which the Fed expanded on April 27 so that more cities and counties will be able to participate when it launches.

Fed officials will likely discuss changes to its forthcoming facilities and weigh whether other similar expansions are necessary. The central bank's lending efforts got a major boost under the CARES Act, which gave $454 billion to the Treasury Department so it could provide credit protection to the Fed to absorb potential losses. The agencies have used up roughly 40% of that funding, which analysts say gives them more room to expand the lending programs if needed.