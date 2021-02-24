FCC to consider proposal to modify risky equipment removal reimbursement rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is set to hold its first meeting of the new presidential administration in the week of Feb. 15, and it will consider an item that proposes to modify rules that aim to help communications providers secure U.S. communications networks.

The commission is currently split 2-2 along party lines, though President Joe Biden is expected to nominate a third Democrat to the commission in the near future.

The agenda for the commission's Feb. 17 meeting was announced by FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

In addition to hearing a series of presentations on a range of agency projects, the commission will vote on a further notice of proposed rulemaking aimed at modifying rules to facilitate the removal of equipment from foreign suppliers in communications networks that is deemed insecure. For instance, the FCC formally designated Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and ZTE Corp. as national security threats on June 30, 2020.

The move came after former President Donald Trump signed a bill into law in March 2020, known as the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, aimed at helping U.S. network providers remove equipment made by foreign suppliers believed to pose a threat. Portions of the law were updated as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, and now the FCC needs to implement those changes.

For instance, the original law had directed the FCC to set up a $1 billion reimbursement program to help smaller communications providers — such as those with 2 million or fewer customers — to remove prohibited equipment from their networks and replace it with equipment believed to be more secure. The 2021 law, however, enlarges the fund to almost $1.90 billion and covers smaller providers with up to 10 million subscribers.

One component of the further notice of proposed rulemaking would seek comment on a proposal to modify rules for the reimbursement program to allow recipients to use funds to remove, replace or dispose of equipment or services acquired on or before June 30, 2020.

