FCC set to vote on order that would mandate removal of risky telecom equipment

The Federal Communications Commission is moving forward on its efforts to secure U.S. telecommunications networks from foreign threats.

At its Dec. 10 opening meeting, the FCC will vote on a report and order that would require certain telecom carriers to remove equipment and services that pose a risk to national security. In addition, the order would establish a reimbursement program for smaller carriers to offset the cost of removing insecure equipment.

The vote follows up on the passage of the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, which, among other things, directed the FCC to publish a list of equipment and services that pose a risk to national security. So far, the agency has formally designated Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and ZTE Corp. as national security threats.

U.S. telecom carriers previously told the FCC they would need about $1.84 billion to remove and replace network equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

Also at the meeting, the FCC will vote on a report and order that would modify and clarify existing rules around the deployment of a new broadcast standard known as ATSC 3.0.

The technology combines over-the-air TV with the internet to enable live broadcast signals with improved video and sound quality. It also allows full integration with 5G and other broadband-delivered internet content.

"The rollout of ATSC 3.0 is well underway, with stations in a dozen markets licensed to transmit in this new standard, and twenty ATSC 3.0 compatible televisions set to be available for sale this year," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a blog post.

Specifically, the FCC's new order would clarify the calculation of ancillary and supplementary service fees, which are an assessment on certain revenues earned by television stations. While the order maintains the 5% fee imposed on ancillary and supplementary services, it would lower the fee to 2.5% for noncommercial educational stations.

