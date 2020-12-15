FCC approves telecom equipment rip-and-replace order covering Huawei, ZTE

Under new U.S. regulations, certain domestic telecom carriers will be required to remove any equipment from their networks that is considered to pose a national security threat, including hardware from Chinese suppliers Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and ZTE Corp.

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on Dec. 10 to approve a report and order that aims to secure U.S. telecommunications networks from foreign threats. The order applies to carriers that receive support from the FCC's Universal Service Fund, which helps fund universal access to telecommunications services in rural, low-income and hard-to-reach areas.

In addition to requiring a rip-and-replace process, the order establishes a reimbursement program for smaller carriers to offset the cost of the equipment removal. The commission has requested that Congress appropriate $2 billion to fund the reimbursement program, noting that to date, small providers, or those with 2 million or fewer customers, have estimated it would cost $1.6 billion to remove and replace Huawei and ZTE equipment.

The vote follows up on the passage of the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, which, among other things, directed the FCC to publish a list of equipment and services that pose a risk to national security. So far, the agency has formally designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats, and it unanimously reconfirmed Huawei as a threat at the Dec. 10 meeting.

In what will be his last public meeting at the agency, outgoing Republican Commissioner Michael O'Rielly said although many would like to see the carriers remove at-risk equipment immediately, it is important to remember this process will take time.

"Many providers, especially small businesses, did not do anything wrong by incorporating the problematic equipment into their networks," he said. "As we talk about rip-and-replace or remove-and-destroy, we must be aware that in large part, this will look more like duplicate and dismantle. Americans that rely on these networks must continue receiving services in the time it takes to carry out a mandated equipment replacement process."

O'Rielly also warned the commission against picking technology winners and losers as it directs network operators toward secure equipment options. "Each company should be allowed to pick the system that works for them without being pressured by the commission or any other entity to make certain technology choices," he said.

Earlier this year, O'Rielly had been in the reconfirmation process for another term when his nomination was abruptly withdrawn by President Donald Trump in August. Instead, he will be replaced at the commission by Nathan Simington, who previously served as a senior adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency within the Department of Commerce principally responsible for advising the president on telecommunications and information policy issues. At NTIA, Simington helped draft a petition asking the FCC to clarify and review Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a piece of legislation that protects internet platforms from civil and criminal liability for content created and posted by users. Section 230 also enables those platforms to moderate content posted on their sites, so long as those efforts are taken in good faith.

O'Rielly reportedly opposed the FCC's involvement on the matter.

Also at the meeting, the FCC voted to move forward on a proceeding that could end with revocation and termination of China Telecom Americas Corp.'s domestic and international section 214 authorizations. This is part of a long-running exchange between the U.S. government and the company. The latest FCC order gives China Telecom Americas the opportunity to respond to "the serious concerns" raised by various federal agencies, including NTIA and the FCC.

Finally, at the meeting, the FCC approved a report and order that modifies and clarifies existing rules around the deployment of a new broadcast standard known as ATSC 3.0.

The technology combines over-the-air TV with the internet to enable live broadcast signals with improved video and sound quality. It also allows full integration with 5G and other broadband-delivered internet content.

Specifically, the FCC's new order would clarify the calculation of ancillary and supplementary service fees, which are an assessment on certain revenues earned by television stations. While the order maintains the 5% fee imposed on ancillary and supplementary services, it would lower the fee to 2.5% for noncommercial educational stations.