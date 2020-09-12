Exhibitor stocks reel as Warner Bros. shatters 2021 theatrical window

In what has already been a hard year for theater stocks, the hits just keep coming.

Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc. and IMAX Corp. all tumbled on Dec. 3 on a series of announcements indicating that the worst is far from over for the movie business.

Although some of the more bullish box office forecasters had been hoping pent-up demand and movie titles would lead to a strong 2021 for theater owners, AT&T Inc.'s Warner Bros. Pictures Inc. signaled on Dec. 3 that it is hedging its bets when it comes to releasing new films next year. The studio said it will premiere its entire 2021 film slate — 17 movies in all, including prominent titles like "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Mortal Kombat," "Dune" and "Suicide Squad" — on the HBO Max streaming service in the U.S. on the same day the films open in domestic theaters.

HBO Max subscribers will have one month of exclusive, video-on-demand access to the new films, after which they will leave the streaming platform but continue to run in the traditional theatrical window.

"No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021," Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a Dec. 3 statement.



"Wonder Woman 1984"

Source: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. earlier decided to release "Wonder Woman 1984" simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on Dec. 25. The "Wonder Woman" sequel will be available to watch on HBO Max in the U.S. for a month.

The day-and-date release strategy further erodes the traditional 90-day exclusive theatrical window. The window had already been shrinking under film debut agreements between Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures and various theater owners. Under those agreements, Universal can put a film on streaming video after 17 days in theaters.

The Warner Bros. announcement came the same day that AMC Entertainment warned in an SEC filing that if it is not able to obtain additional liquidity, it may seek an in-court or out-of-court restructuring of its liabilities — namely, a liquidation or bankruptcy proceeding.

The warning came in a shelf registration statement in which the company said it would offer up to 200 million shares of its class A common stock from time to time. This is the fourth time in as many months that AMC has said it would pursue an at-the-market share offering.

The company previously warned that its cash reserves would run out by the end of the year or early 2021.

"It all really comes down to one thing. We believe that we will need to raise more capital to assure ourselves that we can lengthen our financial runway at least [into] the next summer," AMC CEO Adam Aron said during the company's Nov. 2 earnings conference call.

Shares in AMC ended Dec. 3 down 15.97% to close at $3.63, while Cinemark shares fell 21.96% to close at $13.29. IMAX also slid, though to a lesser degree, with shares down 8.05% to close at $14.17.