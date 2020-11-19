Eurozone risks fresh debt crisis as Italy wrestles with COVID-19 fallout

The potentially fatal flaws at the heart of the European single currency are on show again.

Ten years ago, the eurozone was nearly torn apart as it became clear that Greece was unable to pay its debts and richer eurozone members squabbled over how to bail it out. Today, another weak southern European economy, Italy, is asking for aid from its more fiscally disciplined northern neighbors.

In 2012, the European Central Bank spared political leaders' blushes when then-ECB President Mario Draghi said he would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro and embarked on a massive bond-buying program. In 2020, the ECB has once again been at the forefront of the policy response, but some analysts say that might not be enough this time unless political leaders agree to some form of debt mutualisation.

Discussions among EU finance ministers are set to reconvene on April 9 after they failed to reach agreement following a two-day teleconference. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the European Union could fail as a project if the countries most affected by the coronavirus don't get the help they need. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said the currency bloc could "fall apart" if a solution is not found.

Italy finds itself in a particularly tough spot. With over 17,000 reported deaths from COVID-19, it has been the country hardest hit by the global pandemic, and at 133.2% of GDP, it has the highest debt load among the G20 behind only Japan.

If the bloc struggled to contain Greece's €300 billion of debt in 2009, it has a much bigger job on its hands if it has to bail out Italy with its €2.38 trillion debt load.

S&P Global Ratings estimates that a six-week quarantine will result in a 3% contraction of Italy's GDP in 2020, while a four-month quarantine would shrink the economy by 10%. Economists have suggested Italian debt could explode to 160% of GDP.

Moreover, while other countries are digging deep into their coffers to support their economies during lockdown, Italy is hamstrung by its already high levels of debt.

Italy's government has committed to €50 billion of fiscal measures to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus, equating to some 2.8% of GDP, a relatively meager response compared to other major economies.

So far, any negative response within financial markets has been contained by the European Central Bank, which has stepped up its bond-buying commitments and scrapped the 33% capital key that limits how much debt it can hold from each country.

However, the market's nerves were on display on March 12 when new ECB President Christine Lagarde insisted European governments bore the brunt of the responsibility for responding to the crisis and said that the ECB "is not here to close spreads" between the borrowing costs of member states. That duly sent spreads soaring, particularly on Italian government bonds where 10-year yields surged from 1.23% before Lagarde's comments to 2.44% on March 17 when the ECB unveiled its new €750 billion quantitative-easing program.

Crisis averted … for now

Still, Italian 10-year yields have not returned to levels seen earlier in the year and, at 1.68% on April 9, remain the second highest in the euro area after Greece. There remains concern that Italy's financing challenges are so great that spreads could widen significantly again even with the ECB's intervention.

"If the euro-area governments are not determined for more burden sharing at this point, I do worry that the corona crisis will be followed by another euro-area debt crisis," Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Finnish bank Nordea, said in an interview.

We're not there yet.

At the height of the euro crisis, Italian five year credit default swaps — which measure the cost of insuring against default — traded at a peak of almost 600 basis points. By contrast, the market panic created by the coronavirus saw CDS jump from 99.3 on Feb. 21, to a peak of 265.5 on March 18 — close to levels in 2018 when the populist government sparred with Brussels over the Italian budget — before dropping back to 191.1 on the ECB's QE package.

That could change for the worse if the European Union cannot decide how to collectively respond to the current crisis.

The economic frailties in the design of the euro area are most exposed in the refusal of member states to share risk. Progress on establishing collective debt sharing through a common debt instrument, termed eurobonds, has been glacial as countries with strong balance sheets, notably Germany and the Netherlands, have been unwilling to effectively underwrite those with weak balance sheets, such as Italy and Greece.

The wide-reaching damage of the coronavirus breathed new life into the eurobond idea, with the hypothetical asset even being rebranded as the "coronabond." With risk being pooled, the theory goes that the euro area would be able to refinance cheaply through AAA-rated bonds and distribute the funds where required.

Nine eurozone countries including France, Spain and Italy wrote to the president of the EU Council, Charles Michel on March 25 calling for coronabonds "to raise funds on the market on the same basis and to the benefits of all member states." But the request was rejected by the Dutch, German and Austrian leadership.

At a meeting of finance ministers on April 7, Italy stuck to its calls to share the debt burden through coronabonds while the Dutch insisted that countries rely instead on the European Stability Mechanism, or ESM, a €240 billion fund available for countries to draw upon. So far Italy has rejected this, concerned that the ESM money is inadequate and will have strings attached.

"This isn’t just a risk to Italy, but to the whole eurozone," Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, said by email. "It is therefore a key reason why collective eurozone action is needed to deal with the immediate fiscal costs of the coronavirus."

Whatever solution is found to help Italy deal with the cost of the coronavirus, the euro area's third-largest economy is likely to continue to create challenges for the bloc. Capital Economics calculates that due to structural problems with Italy's economy, combined with one of the fastest ageing populations in the world, potential growth over the next decade is zero percent, while Oxford Economics estimates Italy's GDP will grow on average 0.2% over the next 30 years.

Italian debt-to-GDP is only likely to continue rising in the future.

There may also be limits to how much support the ECB is willing to offer after its balance sheet swelled to €6 trillion, more than 50% of euro-area GDP, and double its size at the time of the 2011-2012 debt crisis.

The ECB "is probably becoming increasingly restless regarding its increasing role" and will press the coronabond debate, said Nordea's Von Gerich.

"I do believe that the governments will need to implement more burden-sharing agreements, be it in the form of coronabonds or something else," he said. "The costs of this crisis will be too large for Italy to manage on its own and the ECB will probably not be willing to hold all the risks longer out."

