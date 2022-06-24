European Weakest Links steady as downgrade ratio rises

In the first quarter of 2022, the number of credits in LCD’s European loan ‘Weakest Links’ category was broadly steady as only one name was added, with the cohort comprising 5.56% of the S&P European Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI), up slightly from 5.35% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, in the same time period there was a gradual increase in the leveraged loan downgrade-to-upgrade ratio among the ELLI credits, to 0.60x (on a three-month rolling basis to the end of the first quarter). Meanwhile the downgrade-to-upgrade ratio based on facility-level ratings was down at 0.56x by the end of February 2022, the lowest it has been since the August 2021 reading (having been at a record high of 56x in April 2020), though by the end of April this measure had risen to 1x (on a three-month rolling basis).

Only this week, S&P Global Ratings downgraded U.K. health food retailer Holland & Barrett to CCC+ from B- citing weaker-than-expected results with higher liquidity risk and tighter covenant headroom. The move comes after Moody’s downgraded the group by one notch to Caa1 earlier this month on weaker post-omicron sales and a tougher outlook on consumer confidence due to rising inflation and squeezed incomes. The outlook from both agencies is negative.

The percentage of credits in the ELLI that are distressed — or those priced below 80 — has also been inching up, from only 0.30% at the end of 2021 to 1.06% at the end of the first quarter of 2022 (though it fell slightly in April, to 0.83%). This percentage declined throughout 2021, having been up at 29.09% back in March 2020.

Looking at the links

The Weakest Links are defined as issuers rated B- or lower by S&P Global Ratings, with either a negative credit outlook or on watch negative. While the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the number of Weakest Links in Europe, the percentage of those credits has continued to decline steadily since the pandemic shut down markets worldwide in spring 2020, and by the end of the last quarter it was only up slightly from year-end. Schur Flexibles GmbH was the only new credit in the cohort, and none of the existing credits exited.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Schur Flexibles to ‘CCC-’ with CreditWatch Negative, from ‘B’ in early March. The ratings agency said that the Austria-based plastic packaging company was ‘investigating the manipulation of historical financial statements and misappropriation of company funds by its previous top management,’ and went on to say that ‘Some historical figures were materially overstated and, in our view, the group might run to a liquidity shortfall as a result.’ In April, S&P Global Ratings said the ratings remained on CreditWatch Negative following the company’s announcement it had reached standstill agreements with lenders under the supply-chain financing and senior facilities agreements (SFA) until the beginning of June 2022.

By the second quarter of 2021 — a year after the number of Weakest Links peaked at 43 from a total 249 publicly rated credits (accounting for 17.3% of the ELLI) — the number of these credits had fallen to 26 (9.71%), and by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 this share had fallen further to only 16 out of 299 publicly rated issuers (5.35%). Although the level did rise slightly in the first quarter of 2022, it is still only about 1% higher than the pre-pandemic share of 10 out of 227 publicly rated issuers (4.40%) recorded at the end of 2019.

Looking closer at the data, 52.9% of the current outstanding European Weakest Links earned that designation in 2020, while 17.6% moved into the category in 2019. No credits entered the cohort in 2021 until the fourth quarter — when 11.8% were added to the Weakest Links — while only 5.9% of the group entered it in 2018.

By quarter, the highest percentage of first-quarter 2022 Weakest Links moved into the category in the second quarter of 2020 (at 23.5%), with the second-highest share measured in the fourth quarter of 2020 (at 17.6%). While the crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been felt across global markets, including the European leveraged finance space, its impact on credit risk seems to be lagging so far, according to LCD data.

Default notice

Meanwhile, defaults in the ELLI, which are usually a lagging measure, are still falling as a percentage of the Index. To the end of the first quarter, defaults in the Index by issuer count rose to 1.25%, from 0.95% at the end of 2021, but fell again to 0.91% to the end of April. Likewise, by principal amount on a lagging 12-month basis, defaults rose to 0.81% at the end of the first quarter from 0.62% at the end of 2021, but fell back to 0.64% at the end of April. These readings compare to pandemic-era highs of 4.84% and 2.61%, respectively — both set in October 2020.

The impact of the geopolitical crisis — along with inflation fears and supply chain problems — was first felt in the secondary loan market, and pricing levels continue to be impacted by these factors. For example, the weighted average bid of the ELLI fell to 96.12 by March 15 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which at the time was the lowest bid for the Index since November 2020. The bid then rebounded to 97.37 towards the middle of April, before falling to 94.43 by May 19, which is the lowest such print since September 2020.

For reference, this measure fell to 78.92 on March 24, 2020, after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic roiled global markets (its lowest level since September 2009), and in mid-January this year it climbed to 99.02, exceeding the 2021 high-mark of 98.92. The last time the Index breached 99 was November 2018, and sources told LCD that much of the gain in the opening phase of 2022 came from buyers looking for any source of value from the remaining COVID-19-exposed discounted names.

But European loans posted a negative monthly return for the first time in nearly two years in February, breaking a 22-month positive streak. Their performance has continued to show negative returns on a year-to-date basis, with the total return for the ELLI to May 24 (excluding currency) at -3.08%.

Tough going

Moreover, conditions in the primary market for loan syndications remain difficult. Only last week, Optigroup withdrew syndication of its €515 million buyout term loan, leaving the new-issue market empty. The deal was mandated and structured last year when market conditions were significantly more borrower-friendly, sources told LCD.

The reassessment of the economic outlook not only following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but also the higher-than-expected inflationary backdrop and subsequent rate environment means investors are now looking for structures to match the new paradigm. This not only impacts sectors that began with an initial nervousness on energy-exposed credits, but has now spread to consumer-facing and retail names, and has led to an overall repositioning to today’s changed credit environment.

It would appear that the current market conditions have not yet fed through to the Weakest Links data, however. This dynamic fits in with the view from managers, who note that rating agencies are so far taking a cautious approach to unfolding economic pressure, acting first on outlook downgrades as the effects of inflation and other factors on company earnings become clearer. This is in contrast to the immediate aftermath of the initial COVID-19 shock, when a raft of triple-C downgrades hit CLOs in particular as they struggled to meet WARF tests as a result.

Indeed, the number of credits in the triple-C or lower category of the Weakest Links has remained fairly steady over the last two quarters, with the percentage actually decreasing slightly in the first quarter — as one new triple-C or lower category company entered the cohort, while International Park Holdings BV was upgraded to B- Negative outlook on Feb. 3, from a CCC+ rating. Likewise, the percentage of loans in the ELLI rated CCC/CC/C fell slightly in the first quarter to 4.98%, from 5.17% at the end of 2021, and further to 3.41% at the end of April.