European Weakest Links decline, with crisis yet to impact credit risk

While the crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been felt across global markets, including the European leveraged finance space, its impact on credit risk is not yet clear, according to LCD data.

Looking across some of the main indicators, defaults in the S&P European Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI), which are usually a lagging measure, rose only slightly to the end of February. Meanwhile, the ranks of credits in LCD's European Loan 'Weakest Links' category continued to thin in the last quarter of 2021, falling to 5.35% of publicly rated issuers in the Index from a pandemic-era peak of 17.3% in the second quarter of 2020 — though of course this reading pre-dates the current geopolitical crisis.

The Weakest Links are defined as issuers rated B- or lower by S&P Global Ratings, with either a negative credit outlook or on watch negative. While the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the number of Weakest Links in Europe, the percentage of those credits has continued to decline steadily since the pandemic shut down markets worldwide in spring 2020, and by the end of the last quarter of 2021 was approaching its pre-pandemic level. However, the real impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on this measure remains to be seen.

By the second quarter of 2021 — a year after the number of Weakest Links peaked at 43 out of a total 249 publicly rated credits (accounting for 17.3% of the ELLI) — the number of these credits had fallen to 26 (9.71%), and by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 this share had fallen further to only 16 out of 299 publicly rated issuers (5.35%). Accordingly, the level of Weakest Links is getting closer to its pre-pandemic share of 10 out of 227 publicly rated issuers (4.4%), seen at the end of 2019.

Looking closer at the data, 62.5% of the current outstanding European Weakest Links earned that designation in 2020, while 18.8% moved into the category in 2019. No credits entered the cohort in 2021 until the fourth quarter — when 12.5% were added to the Weakest Links category — while only 6.3% of the group entered it in 2018.

By quarter, the highest percentage of fourth-quarter 2021 Weakest Links moved into the category in the second quarter of 2020 (at 25%), with the second-highest share measured in the first and fourth quarters of 2020 (both at 18.8%).

Shrinking universe

The universe of Weakest Links shrinks when more loans exit the cohort — either due to a default, a ratings upgrade, an improvement in outlook, or a ratings withdrawal — than join it. In the fourth quarter, all the credits moving out of the category were revised to a stable outlook. For example, S&P Global Ratings revised cruise-ship operator Hurtigruten Group to stable from a negative outlook after a shareholder injection, noting that “the group's improved liquidity position should enable it to navigate the full reopening of its cruising operations and maintain enough headroom in the event of further setbacks arising from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Improved results also helped some of these credits. U.K.-based holiday parks operator Richmond UK Holdco Ltd., operating under brand name Parkdean Resorts, was upgraded to B- with a stable outlook, for example. According to S&P Global Ratings, “the firm reported strong results for the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 on the back of increased staycation trends and management efficiency measures.”

The two new entrants to the cohort were BVI Holdings Mayfair and Knowlton Development Corp. BVI was downgraded to ‘CCC+’ after it “reported substantially weaker than expected results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, stemming primarily from operating headwinds and high business development costs and other non-core charges,” according to S&P Global Ratings. Knowlton Development Corp. was assigned a B- rating with a negative outlook, on the rating agency’s view that “the risks associated with KDC's higher leverage, combined with potential execution missteps or underperformance against a backdrop of an inflationary environment, could keep leverage elevated over the next 12 months.”

Defaults steady as secondary reacts

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on credit risk is not yet apparent in terms of defaults in the ELLI, with this measure rising only slightly to 1.26% by issuer count to the end of February on a lagging 12-month basis, and 0.82% based on principal amount. Both these measures are up slightly from January, when they were 0.95% and 0.62%, respectively. These readings compare to pandemic-era highs of 4.84% and 2.61%, respectively — both set in October 2020.

The secondary loan and bond markets were the first to react to the geopolitical crisis, with the weighted average bid of the ELLI falling to 96.53 by March 8, marking the lowest bid for the Index since November 2020. For reference, this measure fell to 78.92 on March 24, 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic roiled global markets (its lowest level since September 2009), and in mid-January this year it climbed to 99.02, exceeding the 2021 high-mark of 98.92. The last time the Index breached 99 was November 2018, and sources told LCD that much of the gain in the opening phase of 2022 came from buyers looking for any source of value from the remaining COVID-19-exposed discounted names.

European loans posted a negative monthly return for the first time in nearly two years in February, with the ELLI returning negative 1.11% (excluding currency) in the month as markets reacted to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This negative return broke a 22-month positive streak, while February's performance also turned the ELLI's year-to-date return negative, at -0.76%.

On Feb. 24 — the day Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine — the ELLI returned negative 0.44%, its lowest daily return since June 2020, when it dipped to 0.47%. This is the third-lowest return recorded since April 2020, after the onset of COVID-19 disrupted markets.

Meanwhile, the percentage of credits in the ELLI that are distressed — or those priced below 80 — was up slightly at 0.66% in February, compared to 0.36% in January and 0.30% in December. This percentage had been declining throughout 2021, having been up at 0.93% a year prior, and has shown a dramatic improvement from the 29% of facilities priced below 80 recorded at the end of March 2020.

Credit corner

Turning back to fundamental credit risk, the ELLI has seen consistent credit improvement since the beginning of the pandemic. Only a year ago there were six upgrades to the end of February (on a rolling-three-month basis), with 14 downgrades in the same time period, compared to 9 upgrades to the end of February 2022 and 5 downgrades.

Indeed, the downgrade-to-upgrade ratio (based on facility-level ratings) fell from a record high of 56x in April 2020 to the lowest it has been in two years (though level with the August 2021 reading), at 0.56x at the end of February (on a rolling-three-month basis).

In addition to the credit improvement in terms of upgrades, the share of credits in the triple-C category of the ELLI has declined since 2020, from 8.53% in December that year, to 5.17% at year-end 2021, falling slightly further to 4.82% at the end of February this year. Single-B minus credits have also decreased their share of the Index in the same time-frame, from 22.67% at the end of 2020 to 19.53% by year-end 2021, and 19.26% by the end of February.

Although the number of Weakest Links has fallen both in absolute terms and by percentage since the earlier pandemic times, the share of credits in the triple-C rating category has increased (as per the end of 2021, prior to the current geopolitical crisis). At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, 62.5% of the Weakest Links were in the triple-C, double-C or single-C rating category, compared to 37.5% at B-. This compares with 25 (for a 58% share) in the B- rating category at the end of the second quarter of 2020, while 18 (42%) were in the triple-C, double-C or single-C rating category.

Sector spotlight

Looking at the data by sector, the Entertainment & Leisure, Services & Leasing and Gaming & Hotels segments account for the largest shares of Weakest Links in the ELLI. Although these sectors were part of the cohort seen in the fourth quarter of 2020 — as well as in the initial pandemic peak — there was a much broader distribution of sectors impacted then, including Automotive, Chemicals, Computer & Electronics, Manufacturing & Machinery, Telecom, and Television.

But all of these quarters contrast with pre-pandemic times, when far fewer sectors were present in terms of this analysis, with no companies from the Consumer Nondurables, Entertainment & Leisure, Services & Leasing, or Gaming & Hotels sectors featuring in the Weakest Links.

LCD first published its European analysis of Weakest Links after the second quarter of 2021.