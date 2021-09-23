 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/european-reinsurers-outshine-others-in-dividend-yield-generation-66831719 content esgSubNav
In This List

European reinsurers outshine others in dividend yield generation
Blog

Top 100 Banks: Capital Ratios Show Resilience to the Pandemic

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: October Edition

Blog

Insight Weekly Labor market recovery hurdles power market integration nonbank MA hunt

Blog

Post-webinar Q&A: Global Credit Risk Trends 2021 and Beyond


European reinsurers outshine others in dividend yield generation

Reinsurance saw the highest median dividend yield among all European insurance sectors for the 12 months ending June 30.

The median yield for public European reinsurers was 6.71% during the period, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis, based on June 30 closing stock prices.

The life and health sector had the second-highest median yield at 3.81%, followed by the property and casualty and multiline sectors' combined median dividend yield of 3.33%.

A few big companies in the life and health space stood out with dividend yields well above the median. CNP Assurances SA, NN Group NV, and Legal & General Group PLC produced some of the highest yields among the largest companies in that sector.

Alm. Brand A/S, which is the 25th-largest P&C European insurer by market cap, offered the highest return to shareholders among all large P&C companies, recording a dividend yield of more than 33% for the 12 months ended June 30.

SNL Image

SNL Image