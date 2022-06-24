European bond, syndicated loan market activity expected to pick up in June

Europe’s syndicated loan and high-yield markets are expected to revive after the long U.K. jubilee weekend following three months of stuttering primary supply. Bankers hope that a successful June reopening will kick off a busy run into the summer and allow them to clear a sizable deal inventory. Managers caution sentiment is fragile, though, and available liquidity for all deals is far from certain.

“We are hearing several deals may test the general market after the jubilee bank holiday, but arrangers will have to be selective in what they bring,” said a manager. A banker at a major arranging house agreed, noting the main question is whether launches and lender calls will start immediately from June 6 or whether underwriters will wait a couple of days to assess conditions.

There is a clear pipeline, and the inventory of underwritten deals — initially thought to be light following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — is now considerably fuller at over €30 billion, according to LCD data. This includes big tickets for Morrisons, ekaterra and 888 Holdings, as well as a raft of smaller — yet still chunky — requirements from borrowers including Ivirma, Theramex, CSC, Affidea, Accell Group, Wordline TSS, Inetum and Nuuday, among others. “A handful of the underwritten transactions may be forced to come at some stage,” said one manager.

Hopes of a syndication revival come amid a more stable backdrop, for high yield at least, over the last couple of weeks, with a smattering of strong double-B deals in bonds and one add-on in loans — a €250 million non-fungible deal from Inspired Education guided at E+475 with a 0% floor and offered at 96.5-97 . Replies are due June 8.

In last year’s market, an add-on of this size would have barely drawn comment. But by any measure May was a weak month for issuance, with volumes of just €420 million in loans and €2.05 billion in high yield. Indeed, 2022 has been a weak year of issuance thus far, with May’s slender high-yield issuance topping all monthly totals since since February, when the market managed €3.42 billion in volume. In loans, the monthly totals in May and March this year were as paltry as any months since 2009 (excluding the traditionally slow months of August and December).

The low volume has come alongside high volatility in secondary markets, with loans in particular underperforming. “Volatility has put the buyer base off [in loans] and the CLO bid has evaporated,” said a banker, adding “we are not seeing support from SMAs and other non-CLO money.” The average bid on the S&P European Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI) crashed through the prior post-invasion lows to 94.12 on May 27, the lowest print since August 2020 when the market was finding footing after the onset of the pandemic. Prior to Covid-19, the index had not recorded levels this close to 94 since the autumn of 2013. Returns out of the ELLI also slumped to -2.58% in May, for a return of -3.24% in the year to date.

The weakness in loans is a reversal from early last year when high-yield fell faster and deeper. The shift reflects a change from a market hyper-sensitive about rates to one that is increasingly trading on recessionary fears. “Loans benefit as a duration-free product but they still offer sub-investment grade risk in a risk- averse market,” said a manager. “They are not the haven we hoped they would be at the start of the year,” he added.

For debt investors, the follow-through from a weakening economy was initially reflected by energy-intensive credits exposed to price rises in the wake of the Russian invasion, before moving on to other credits exposed to inflationary pressures and consumer-geared names. Volatility in high-yield has risen. The average bid in the iTraxx Crossover recorded wild intra-day swings to gap out towards 500 on some days. “There is still uncertainty everywhere,” said one manger. Investors add that duration remains a concern, but with high-yield down generally by around eight points on the year, firmer expectations on rates for both the U.S. and Europe are now thought to be priced in. Managers attribute roughly half of this year's loss in high-yield to duration, with the remainder tied to credit concerns, suggesting there is now some fair value with loans. “There is liquidity in bonds in Europe but the attitude is still risk-off,” said a manager.

So, where does the market go from here? For sure, few expect a turnaround anytime soon. “This is not going to be a quick recovery,” said one manager. “Central banks are not about to come to rescue and start providing liquidity as they did in 2020,” he added. Others point out that risks to the downside persist. “If you think that a recession is coming then it is inevitable that the markets will continue to go down from here,” said another manager.

That said, there are structural features in the favour of leveraged finance in Europe. For one, there is little refinancing pressure after benign conditions over the past few years allowed issuers to push out maturities at highly advantageous levels. There are, however, some tough decisions for those remaining names in difficult sectors facing a maturity need over the next year. Last week, for example, S&P Global Ratings downgraded U.K. retailer Holland & Barrett to CCC+ while noting, among other things, weak liquidity and the looming maturity of the firm’s revolver due August 2023. Notwithstanding this and some other key situations, the European market refinancing requirement does not peak until 2026-2028.

Docs are also loose, and give sponsors plenty of leeway to work through issues. But the repricing in corporate credit still reflects a shift in default expectations that most agree are on the rise. “The market is now pricing a default rate towards 3% from 1% previously,” said one account. This change fits in with market watchers such as S&P Global Ratings, which predicted a European 12-month speculative-grade default rate of 3% by March 2023, up from 0.7% in March this year, in a note published on May 18. A rate of 3% would result from 24 company defaults by March 2023.

But there is still investable cash on offer for the right deal, even if there is not full agreement on what the deal looks like. “There is a price to clear, but it is a lot more difficult to structure the right transaction acceptable for the market,” said one manager. “The market has changed but it’s not certain where the new paradigm lies,” a banker at a major underwriter added. In high yield, there was demand on offer for strong double-B names such as ELIS and Volvo Car in May, though this only has limited read-through for the type of single-B names that make up the core of the sub-investment grade — and particularly loan — market in Europe.

For loans, price expectations have changed since Refresco completed its €3.4 billion cross-border buyout deal in early May that included a €1.53 billion term loan priced at E+425 with a 0% floor. That deal has since drifted down in the secondary to bracket 97, from a 99 reoffer, suggesting a rough yield at 4.95%.

For new deals, some managers at big ticket firms put their new world price requirements for decent single-B credits closer to E+500-550 bps for loans plus OID, or 6.5-7.0% for bonds. “The marginal euro is going to be the most expensive part of the deal,” said one source. Tougher credit stories will be even harder sells, with OID chatter on the €515 million, E+525 buyout loan from Optigroup said to have reached 91, from talk of 95 before syndication was paused in mid-May.

Overall debt capacity too has not been tested with some doubt whether the single-B European market could reach the €3 billion in loans let alone this figure in bonds that was considered possible until the end of last year. “Not all of the deals now underwritten are going to clear,” summed up one manger. “But the market will adapt and bring structures shaped for today’s conditions,” he added.

On the demand side of the equation, liability spreads are a clear stumbling block for future CLO issuance, having widened further in recent weeks. That said, as at May 31, new-issue European CLO volume for the year, at €13.39 billion, exceeded the €12.48 billion of new issuance recorded during the same period in 2021, which closed out a record year.

At the beginning of 2022, most research desks estimated that full-year new issuance would come in marginally lower than in 2021, but the picture for issuance is now clearly mired with macroeconomic uncertainty, with market analysts having already lowered expectations since the invasion of Ukraine.

The bulk of the €38.6 billion of 2021 new-issue volume priced in the second half of last year, when triple-A coupons ranged from 94 bps to 105 bps (excluding static CLOs) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACCs) on deals spanned from 175 bps to 213 bps (excluding deals without single-B tranches), according to LCD.

The last two CLOs to clear the market featured triple-A coupons of at least 120 bps, and secondary levels have moved far wider, sources concur. In a research note published May 27, Deutsche Bank analysts wrote that secondary triple-A spreads had widened to “around 160 bps”. A similar widening has occurred throughout the capital stack, pushing WACCs on the last two prints to 236 bps (May 16) and 263 bps (May 24).

At these levels, the new-issue CLO pipeline is currently uncertain, and resets remain off the table. However, conditions in the European secondary loan market did recently create enough of a window for a print-and-sprint, a CLO without a pre-pricing warehouse in which managers ramp entirely (or almost entirely) in the secondary market. Conditions have remained soft since the pricing of the €337.7 million Carlyle Euro CLO 2022-3 on May 24, with the S&P European Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI) closing at 94.16 on May 30.

However, the window for such deals is typically short and is dependent on the manager's ability to forge a path for the triple-A notes and whether the manger is able to generate attractive enough equity returns, a tall task in this environment.

Nevertheless, a potential June reopening of primary loans is good news for ramping warehouses, including those that postponed transactions in late March, given the chance to source assets at new world prices.