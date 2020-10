A sign is hung on the door of a McDonalds restaurant in March 2020 indicating only take-out service is available due to coronavirus-related restrictions on crowd gatherings.

Source: AP photo

While the coronavirus crisis has prompted a wave of negative credit rating actions for many companies, credit rating agencies said environmental, social and governance factors have not yet played a role in their COVID-19-related decisions.

That could change in future as the pandemic puts a spotlight on ESG issues such as worker safety. In interviews, credit rating analysts said they are closely watching the spread of the virus to see how severe the impacts become, how long the outbreak lasts and whether laws and social expectations change as a result.

Historically, social risk for companies was largely measured in the court of public opinion and in investor expectations; for example, a company with a worker rights scandal could face negative headlines, reputational damage and a hit to its share price. That calculus is changing, however, as government mandates such as stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the virus are driving many of the social and economic impacts of the pandemic, the analysts explained.

Over the past year or so, credit rating agencies such as S&P Global Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have established methodologies for incorporating ESG factors into their rating decisions. To date, the social risks under the ESG umbrella — things such as worker safety, data security and customer privacy — have not been a primary driver of credit quality, and that so far appears to hold true during the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, rating agencies have sometimes cited ESG issues as material credit considerations in ratings actions. For example, Moody's recently reported that ESG issues were listed as material considerations in a third of the private sector ratings actions it published in 2019.

At its core, a credit rating is meant to measure the likelihood that a company will be able to repay its debt, said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Michael Ferguson. In the context of the coronavirus, the fact that nonessential employees are being asked to stay home has directly affected the travel, entertainment and airline industries and has indirectly hurt other sectors such as oil and gas. Those impacts are being caused by factors that are not normally considered ESG-related.

"As liquidity for some of these companies may start to dry up in the coming weeks, it can put a strain on companies' finances and their ability to refinance," Ferguson said.

But as the pandemic progresses, the coronavirus could increasingly impact ESG factors such as a company's supply chain management, reputation, workforce management and customer expectations.

"Clearly, this current situation could provide an important impetus to a change in consumer behavior, a change to regulatory requirements that may indeed both influence company behavior and expense flows and ultimately exposures and credit risk," said Robard Williams, a senior vice president at Moody's.

Fitch Ratings suggested in a new report that companies will come under increased pressure from investors to assess their supply chain strategies, increase related scenario analysis and perform more stress testing. The focus may include how and where goods are produced and traded and could affect credit rating factors on issues such as upstream and downstream emissions, human rights and transparency, Fitch said.

Companies are likely to refine their related governance strategies and how they manage their supply chain due to that additional investor pressure, Andrew Steel, global head of sustainable finance at Fitch, said in an interview.

Rating agencies are also paying close attention to the pandemic's potential impact on company culture. S&P Global Ratings said in an April 28 report about ESG and COVID-19 that having more employees work from home is a "sensible adaptation to an unforeseen development" but noted that the longer the pandemic lasts, the more those work-from-home and similar practices among employees and stakeholders could take root.

A company's behavior during the crisis could help or harm its reputation, something analysts said is difficult to quantify but important nonetheless. For example, companies that receive financial aid from the government during the pandemic are likely to face heightened scrutiny, similar to the attention the public paid to banks that received bailouts in the 2007-2008 financial crisis. On the other hand, a company that forgives delinquent bills for customers impacted by the virus could burnish its image.

"That aspect of customer engagement and community engagement, while it's not as immediately measurable, I wouldn't underestimate how potent it can be longer term," Ferguson said.