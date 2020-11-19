EQT to buy Sweden's IFS in €3B-plus deal; NIBC agrees to lower Blackstone bid

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Real estate war chest

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. both pulled in sizable commitments for real estate strategies and are gearing up to invest in the wake of the coronavirus fallout.

Blackstone's secondary business Strategic Partners announced on July 16 it had closed its seventh real estate secondaries fund on $1.9 billion. The strategy acquires secondary interests in real estate funds and assets and assesses opportunities for secondary direct investments, capital injections for general partner-led transactions, fund recapitalization and direct co-investments in real estate assets.

Brookfield also announced on July 16 a €725 million initial close of its debut European core-plus real estate fund. It adds to the firm's line up of core-plus real estate funds, which includes vehicles focused on North America and Australia. Brookfield has already made its first investment from the European vehicle, committing equity to Paris office building 42 rue de Paradis in April.

Brookfield's head of Europe real estate Zachary Vaughan said in a release announcing the initial close: "Evolving market dynamics are creating new opportunities and a substantial pipeline in core-plus real estate throughout Europe."

Trouble in paradise

Private equity firms are ready to swoop in and back Mediterranean hotels limping through coronavirus-induced lockdowns. But investors will have to be patient before they exploit the market, with government measures keeping many hoteliers afloat. Read more about the potential for market activity in the region here.

Top-dollar transactions

* Investment vehicles managed by EQT Partners AB, EQT VIII and EQT IX, are purchasing Sweden-based enterprise software provider IFS AB from the EQT VII fund in a deal valued at more than €3 billion. TA Associates Management LP will own a significant minority interest in the company.

* Blackstone reached an agreement with NIBC Holding NV to acquire the Dutch bank for €7.00 per share for a total purchase price of approximately €1.03 billion. The buyout giant previously agreed to pay €9.85 per share or roughly €1.36 billion for the bank.

* Permira Advisers Ltd. sold a minority stake of just under 10% in its business to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. unit Petershill at a valuation of more than €5 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

On the block

* GTCR LLC is looking for a new owner for Optimal Blue LLC, Barron's reported, citing bankers and private equity executives familiar with the situation. Thoma Bravo LLC is among the fintech investors that could potentially bid for the online mortgage provider.

* Carlyle Group Inc. is among the potential new owners of Royal Dutch Shell PLC's onshore oil and gas assets in Egypt, which could attract bids lower than its initial estimates of as much as $1 billion, Reuters reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

* EQT AB (publ), Ardian and Partners Group Holding AG are among the possible bidders for German solar project developer ib vogt GmbH, which could sell for up to €500 million, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Booster shot

* Asia Pacific Village Group Ltd., an entity owned by the EQT Infrastructure IV fund and managed by EQT Fund Management Sàrl, is buying New Zealand-based retirement village operator Metlifecare Ltd. for NZ$6 per share for a total price tag of approximately NZ$1.3 billion.

* Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. plans to invest $1 billion in Chinese cancer therapy developer BeiGene Ltd.'s registered direct offering to raise its ownership stake to 12.6% from 7.5%, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

* Hillhouse also agreed to purchase up to an 8% stake in Chinese drugmaker Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co. Ltd. through a private placement, DealStreetAsia reported, citing a filing.

IPO lane

* An Apollo Global Management Inc.-backed special purpose acquisition company will take Fisker Inc. public through a reverse merger that would value the electric-car maker at approximately $2.9 billion.

* Apollo-backed cloud services company Rackspace Hosting Inc., doing business as Rackspace Technology Inc., filed for an IPO of up to $100 million of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

* Data backup software developer Datto Inc., which is owned by Vista Equity Partners, confidentially filed for an IPO at a potential valuation of over $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Flush with cash

* Actis LLP collected $2.9 billion for its latest renewable energy-focused fund at first close, a person familiar with the matter told Private Equity News, citing a letter sent to investors.

* Carlyle is targeting to raise up to $2 billion for the middle-market focused Carlyle Growth Equity Fund, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* D.E. Shaw & Co. LP is seeking to obtain about $1 billion for its fifth fund focused on credit opportunistic investments, Bloomberg reported.

Banking Loan growth leveling off at US banks, Fed's H.8 report shows

Energy Northeast carbon market prices extend gains after June allowance auction

ESG ESG comes into focus for some pipeline firms seeking new investors

Fintech 7 fintech, payment stocks trading at least 40% below analyst targets

Healthcare Biden's supply-chain strategy has implications for Baxter, Reckitt Benckiser

Insurance Pandemic has driven online insurance policy comparison traffic higher, CEO says

Metals Investors not 'holding their breath' on copper miners' Q2'20 earnings

Private equity PE firms set sights on COVID-19-hit Mediterranean hotel market

Real estate US equity REITs nearly double capital offerings MoM to $18.5B

Retail, consumer products, gaming and leisure US auto sales drop by a third in Q2 over coronavirus impact

Technology, media and telecommunications Amazon, Google, Microsoft eyeing stakes in India's telecom providers