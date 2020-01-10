EQT builds out firm with new growth and Asia-Pacific strategies

EQT AB (publ) is pursuing new investment strategies with further fund launches expected in 2021.

The publicly listed buyout house is building a growth platform, targeting investments that sit between private equity and venture capital funding. EQT has "quite a bit of deal flow" in the growth space, CEO Christian Sinding said on the firm’s second-quarter earnings call, adding that it is an "area of high strategic logic for us given our strong private equity business in Europe and the U.S."

The firm is establishing a growth team, setting its strategy and reviewing transactions, but is doing so at a "measured pace," Sinding said.

EQT is also creating an Asia-Pacific business. The firm said in February it had opened a Sydney office, which will focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. The strategy is being finalized, and the firm is "strengthening the team with new hires as we speak." The firm will "probably" launch more concrete funds for its growth and Asia-Pacific strategies next year, Sinding said.

EQT's real estate business continues to grow. It has found "really interesting new opportunities, also a few challenges," during the coronavirus pandemic, but the firm believes "the real estate space is actually very interesting and attractive for the long term," Sinding added.

The firm's planned growth spree follows its announcement that it will sell its credit arm, which had assets under management of approximately €4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019, to Bridgepoint Advisers Ltd. following a strategic review. COO Caspar Callerström said on the firm's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call that the business was "further away from EQT's core strategy." Proceeds from the sale, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, will be used to "continue to deliver" on EQT's "defined growth strategy."