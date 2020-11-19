EQT, Bridgepoint cancel sale plans over pandemic; Metalmark JV exits Kissner

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Press pause

Yet more auctions have been put on the back burner this week as managers focus on shoring up the capital requirements of their portfolio companies.

Among them are EQT AB (publ) and Bridgepoint Advisers Ltd., who paused the respective sale processes for software-maker IFS International Holdings Inc. and agricultural chemical business Rovensa SA because of uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg News reported. KKR & Co. Inc. also put off the planned $2 billion sale of Goodpack Ltd., a Singaporean provider of shipping containers and logistics services, in light of the pandemic, Reuters reported.

One senior market participant told S&P Global Market Intelligence's LCD "the existing pipeline has been pushed back by at least six months, maybe a year," adding, "sellers have got to be sure that they’re getting decent valuations. The bid/ask price is still way out of whack."

Not all deals have been shelved, however. The sale of German hygiene products manufacturer Schülke & Mayr GmbH by L'Air Liquide SA has been extended slightly, with the final deadline now pushed to April 23 to allow bidders to get their financing in order, LCD reported. The caveat is Schulke's products include personal care, industrial hygiene and infection prevention, making the firm an ideal auction candidate for the ongoing pandemic situation.

Although recovery is not imminent, the current weakness in equity markets, as well as the challenges that corporates are facing, could create opportunities down the line as companies look to off-load assets in order to raise liquidity.

While the number of leveraged buyouts was way down in the wake of the global financial crisis, deals that get over the line were dominated by carve-outs, with corporate disposals making up some 47% of buyout volumes in 2009, LCD said.

Growing up

Dry powder reached $1.4 trillion as of December 2019, a record high and almost double the 2015 level of $750 billion exclusively allocated to the asset class. Find out how private equity as an asset class looks now compared with the world's last great crisis, the 2008 financial crash, here.

Hitting a roadblock

* EF Education First Inc.'s active deal discussions with private equity firms and other bidders for its Chinese business, which it had sought to sell for up to $2 billion, were put on hold, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* National Bank of Greece SA halted the planned sale of Ethniki Hellenic General Insurance SA, which attracted CVC Capital Partners Ltd. and other suitors, amid market rout caused by the pandemic, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Two out of the four potential acquirers of TEGNA Inc. dropped out of the race in the wake of the pandemic. Apollo Global Management Inc. and an investor group including Najafi Cos. were among the bidders.

Signed, sealed, delivered

* Metalmark Capital LLC and a venture between Silverhawk Capital Partners LLC and Demetree Salt LLC sold salt producer Kissner Group Holdings LP to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings Inc. for $2 billion.

* Francisco Partners Management LP wrapped up its purchase of healthcare technology company Smith Technologies from J M Smith Corp.

* L Catterton Partners sold natural pet food brand Lily's Kitchen Ltd. to Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.

* Calera Capital acquired Thayer Power & Communication in partnership with the latter's management.

Going shopping

* Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC agreed to pay up to approximately $235 million in cash to buy News Corp.'s News America Marketing Interactive Inc. business.

* Thoma Bravo LLC agreed to acquire construction supplier collaboration platform Command Alkon Inc. from Quilvest Capital Partners.

* Segulah Advisor AB signed a deal to purchase a majority stake in Swedish rail infrastructure company NVBS Rail AB.

Capital commitments

* Ardian, having secured about $18 billion for Ardian Secondary Fund VIII, expects to wrap up fundraising for the vehicle as early as April, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* General Catalyst Partners obtained $2.3 billion in capital commitments across three new vehicles, Forbes reported.

* Rubicon Technology Partners collected approximately $1.27 billion for Rubicon Technology Partners III LP.

