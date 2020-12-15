EBA transparency exercise: Spanish, Greek banks at bottom of capital table

Spanish and Greek banks had the lowest capital ratios among Europe's large banks at the end of the first half of 2020, after the coronavirus crisis had taken hold, according to the latest transparency exercise by the European Banking Authority.

Greece's Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA had the lowest CET1 ratio at 11.0% as of June 30. Others with ratios of 11.5% or lower included Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and Banco Santander SA, Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA and Greece's Piraeus Bank.

Several Nordic banks and U.K.-based Nationwide Building Society had the highest capital ratios. Nationwide's was 32.4%; Sweden's Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB were in second and third place, respectively, with CET1 ratios of 18.7% and 17.8%.