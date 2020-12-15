 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/eba-transparency-exercise-spanish-greek-banks-at-bottom-of-capital-table-61720022 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List

EBA transparency exercise: Spanish, Greek banks at bottom of capital table

CUSIP Requests for Municipal Securities Continue to Rise

Banking Essentials Newsletter - November Edition

How do you look out for potential financial or accounting anomalies?

University Essentials | COVID-19 Economic Outlook in Banking: Rates and Long-Term Expectations: Q&A with the Experts


EBA transparency exercise: Spanish, Greek banks at bottom of capital table

Spanish and Greek banks had the lowest capital ratios among Europe's large banks at the end of the first half of 2020, after the coronavirus crisis had taken hold, according to the latest transparency exercise by the European Banking Authority.

Greece's Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA had the lowest CET1 ratio at 11.0% as of June 30. Others with ratios of 11.5% or lower included Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and Banco Santander SA, Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA and Greece's Piraeus Bank.

Several Nordic banks and U.K.-based Nationwide Building Society had the highest capital ratios. Nationwide's was 32.4%; Sweden's Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB were in second and third place, respectively, with CET1 ratios of 18.7% and 17.8%.

SNL Image