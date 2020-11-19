Earnings reveal winners, losers from 'seismic' shift in consumer behavior

A Coca-Cola digital sign promoting social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic in New York City on March 24.

Source: AP photo

Hundreds of U.S. public companies reported quarterly results in the week ended April 24. Many of the largest names in corporate America — Intel Corp., Netflix Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. — saw robust revenue growth as consumers began working from home, relied on streaming entertainment and stocked up on drugs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. But many companies also pulled guidance for the year, and management teams cautioned on earnings calls that the outcome of the pandemic is uncertain and any earnings boost may be short-lived.

Staying home, stocking up

Intel, the largest company to report quarterly results in the second week of earnings season, beat analyst expectations as the coronavirus and subsequent rush to equip millions of global employees to work from home helped drive business for its lucrative data center segment. Companywide revenue jumped 23.5% year over year.

The picture for the remainder of 2020 remains unclear, however, and Intel declined to offer guidance for the second half of the year. The mobile business that got a boost from work-from-home is likely to drop off, CEO Bob Swan said during an April 23 call, but the tailwind that has been keeping the company's data-center segment strong is likely to continue. When asked about inventory and possible supply chain disruptions during the call, CFO George Davis said Intel customers indicated that "their end-customer demand continues to be very strong, and their order profile reflects they're going to clear their existing revenue."

"Now when that plays out, I'm not sure," Davis added. "It's part of why we struggle to understand how that second half is going to play out."

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Streaming service Netflix also posted strong revenue growth — up 27.6% year over year. In the face of worldwide lockdowns, households increasingly turned to in-home entertainment providers, resulting in higher viewing and a boost to membership.

Netflix management expects these spikes to be temporary, though. Chairman, President and CEO Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr. said the company is "really unsure of what the future brings."

"It's super hard to say if there's strategic long-term implications because we've just been scrambling to keep our servers running well, keep the content, get our post-production done. Our small contribution in these difficult times is to make home confinement a little more bearable," Hastings said during an earnings call. "In a couple of months, we'll all be able to grapple with the long-term implications."

Worldwide sales of Eli Lilly's top products in the first quarter grew by about $250 million as a direct result of consumers stocking up to prepare for the COVID-19 outbreak. But rising U.S. unemployment is likely to take a significant number of patients from commercial insurance to Medicaid, where the insulin manufacturer generates less of a profit, CFO Joshua Smiley said during an April 23 earnings call.

Smiley said the pandemic would likely decrease the number of new prescriptions in the second quarter, which would compound in the third and fourth quarters. However, the company grew revenue 15.1% year over year in the first quarter, and guidance for the full year was unchanged.

"While the extended duration of impact from COVID-19 drives the most uncertainty in our outlook, the positive underlying momentum in Q1 in our business is augmented by the estimated additional revenue benefit from COVID-19-related buying patterns," Smiley said.

Shift to e-commerce

Some expect the changes in consumer behavior to be lasting.

"COVID is very likely to accelerate a share shift from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce retail," said Eugene Reilly, chief investment officer at Prologis Inc., the largest publicly traded industrial real estate investment trust. It owns and operates warehouses and logistics facilities that, among other things, facilitate the global e-commerce business. Nearly 2% of global GDP flows through its facilities worldwide.

"We also believe the growing importance of safety stock will lead to higher global inventory levels over time," Reilly said during an April 21 call. "These trends will increase demand for logistics real estate in the long term, but will also have a positive effect on 2020 activity, and we're already seeing this."

The company posted strong revenue growth for the quarter. Food, beverage and consumer staples sales are up significantly, while clothing, sporting goods and home furnishing sales are down "sharply," Reilly said.

"Our customers in contraction are going through a short-term shock," Reilly said. "Some will recover fairly quickly, others face a longer transition to normalcy, and unfortunately certain businesses will not survive."

In the face of these changing shopping habits, some consumer brands are pivoting their business models.

The Coca-Cola Co. is embracing "seismic consumer behavior shifts" brought on by COVID-19 by ramping up its focus on e-commerce sales, Chairman and CEO James Quincey said during a call April 21.

E-commerce sales have historically been a small part of Coca-Cola's total beverage sales, but the company's online business surged in tandem with the pandemic. But the spike has not been enough to offset the declines of soda purchases at restaurants and convenience stores, a category that typically makes up about half of Coca-Cola's business, Quincey said.

The company's first-quarter earnings beat Street expectations, but the beverage giant expects declining sales of drinks for immediate consumption to have a material impact on its second-quarter results. Coca-Cola withdrew its fiscal 2020 outlook in March. Quincey said he expects to see social distancing measures into the third quarter and possibly the fourth.





The normally busy area of Wall Street at the New York Stock Exchange is empty on a rainy day in April.

Source: AP photo

Cutting discretionary expenses

Consumers' cutbacks on nonessential costs are already having a knock-on effect on earnings for other companies. At AT&T Inc., revenue fell 4.6% year over year and the company pulled its financial guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's just a lot of unknown in terms of what's going to play out over the next few quarters," Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said on an earnings call April 22. AT&T's wireless operations have remained strong, but the company's Warner Media and DIRECTV businesses have suffered due to the collapsing ad market and cord cutting among pay TV subscribers.

Telecommunications giant Verizon Communications Inc. likewise pulled its full-year revenue guidance and lowered its earnings expectations amid the pandemic, as executives warned it is too early to gauge impacts from COVID-19 for the rest of the year. In particular, they cited a range of uncertainties around equipment revenues, such as whether consumers will choose to upgrade their devices given current economic conditions.

"Device activations have been low since mid-March, and we expect that to continue throughout the second quarter, with uncertainty around customer behavior for the remainder of the year," Verizon CFO Matthew Ellis said on an earnings call. Verizon revenue declined 1.6% year over year.

As customers stay home and spend less, credit card companies are also feeling the pinch. American Express Co. plans to slash its planned discretionary expenses through the rest of 2020 by $3 billion, CEO Stephen Squeri said during an April 24 call.

"The deterioration in the economy due to the COVID-19 impacts that began during the first quarter and accelerated in April has dramatically impacted our volumes," Squeri said.

In the first quarter, American Express saw its profits plunge and credit loss provisions surge. To offset the pandemic's financial impacts, the company halted all traditional advertising, marketing, sponsorships and customer acquisition efforts, Squeri said.

"We're now operating in a very different world," Squeri said.