Dutch bank ING braces for €350M hit as cheap money program ends

Dutch bank ING Groep NV will take a €350 million hit related to changes to the European Central Bank's cheap money program.

The ECB is recalibrating the conditions of its latest targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTRO III, designed to encourage lending by offering banks funding at attractive rates. The central bank is adjusting the applicable borrowing rate to discourage banks from simply parking TLTRO money at the ECB to make profits.

It will incentivize banks to repay the funds and help with normalizing bank funding costs, the ECB said.

The end of TLTRO

ING has started unwinding its derivative positions related to TLTRO and expects to book a negative pretax impact of €350 million in the fourth quarter, the bank said on a Nov. 3 earnings call. CFO Tanate Phutrakul previously said the end of the program would cause ING to lose some €300 million of net interest income, or NII.

"We are clearly disappointed by this change of terms […] so close to the end of the program," Phutrakul said on the call.

"We understand that at some point the TLTRO program is not needed anymore, but then we would have expected that to be done at a point that such program would lapse and not midstream," said CEO Steven van Rijswijk.

The TLTRO has helped ING's NII amid a low-interest-rate environment. In the third quarter, the bank booked a TLTRO benefit of €71 million on its NII, helping offset a €343 million charge related to a mortgage moratorium program in Poland.

Lending income benefit

ING revised its rate sensitivity assumptions to take into account more recent rate hikes. Based on forward curves as of September, the bank sees potential for its NII in 2022 to increase by €600 million versus 2021. It foresees an increase of €2.3 billion in 2023 and €2.9 billion in 2025. Van Rijswijk said the expectations are not yet considered guidance from the bank, but rather a simulation.

NII continues to be the biggest income stream for ING, contributing €3.33 billion to its total income of €4.41 billion in the third quarter. Its net result in the quarter, however, slipped by 28.4% year over year, to €979 million from €1.37 billion. Aside from the Poland-related charge, ING also booked a €288 million charge to unwind a macro fair value hedge of deposits in Belgium.

The bank also launched a capital return plan, under which it will repurchase up to €1.5 billion of shares by Dec. 30, 2022. Any remaining amount will be paid in cash on Jan. 16, 2023. The buyback will have an impact of about 44 basis points on the group's common equity Tier 1 ratio.

The capital return plan comes as ING seeks to bring its CET1 ratio to its 12.5% target. The ratio was 14.7% at September-end, above the bank's target and its regulatory requirement of 10.52%.

The move downward toward the 12.5% target will be gradual, van Rijswijk said, adding that it will be done in "approximately equal steps" in terms of the impact on the CET1 ratio. He did not comment on the frequency of these payouts beyond saying ING is in constant dialogue with supervisors.

ING's shares rose more than 6% in late morning trading in Amsterdam following the earnings and capital return announcement.