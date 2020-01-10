Dominion, EQM Midstream pipes still in financial limbo despite Supreme Court win

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reinstate Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC's permit for crossing the Appalachian Trail and sections of national forest may have eliminated one major financial liability, but industry analysts see other regulatory delays as potential cash drains on both the Dominion Energy Inc.-led project and EQM Midstream Partners LP's Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC.

The Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipeline projects still have significant regulatory hurdles to overcome even after the U.S. Supreme Court's favorable ruling.

Equity analysts at Jefferies and Credit Suisse called the ruling "positive" and "favorable" for both Dominion and EQM Midstream, which owns 47% of the 300-mile, 2-Bcf/d Mountain Valley pipeline, but acknowledged in June 15 notes to clients that the projects both still need state or federal-controlled water crossing permits and biological opinions from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Environmental groups will likely appeal those biological opinions, analysts at Height Capital Markets and Sandhill Strategy said in interviews. Courts, meanwhile, continue to vacate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Nationwide Permit 12 program for new oil and gas pipelines. Unless that program's ability under the program to issue blanket water-crossing permits is reinstated, Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley will have to get individual Section 404 Clean Water Act permits.

Even though Mountain Valley is 92% complete while construction on Atlantic Coast has barely begun, costs could still rise significantly for both.

"Mountain Valley still has 10 miles worth of stream crossings left to build, which is a significant amount of work," Height's Josh Price said, noting that he anticipates EQM Midstream and its partners will have to push back the pipeline's in-service date from early 2021 to mid-year. EQM Midstream on June 11 pushed back from the earlier schedule of late 2020 and estimated a potential 5% increase over the project's $5.4 billion budget, to which the pipeline company would have to commit up to an extra $270 million.

Just hours after the Supreme Court announced its ruling, Fitch Ratings affirmed its negative outlook for EQM Midstream because of MVP's "regulatory and environmental challenges with multiple delays and cost overruns."

"[Mountain Valley Pipeline] has a significant bearing on EQM's credit profile, considering the extent of investment made in the project thus far and the partnership's deleveraging plan hinging on MVP coming into service," the credit rating agency said June 15.

For Atlantic Coast, Price said, it is "substantially expensive to pay contractors to maintain those rights of way and do stabilization work" and "you could certainly see costs go up due to delays" because there is a lot of regulatory uncertainty that is not necessarily included in the early 2022 in-service target. When the developers filed the permit application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2015, they projected Atlantic Coast would cost $5.1 billion and come online in November 2018. That price tag has since ballooned to roughly $8 billion.

"I was always concerned it could be the most expensive problem [because] they would have had to modify the route to run through private land," Morningstar equity analyst Charles Fishman said about the 600-mile, 1.5-Bcf/d Atlantic Coast pipeline in an interview.

Even though both pipelines cannot begin construction until stop-work orders related to the biological opinions are lifted, EQM Midstream shares shot up as much as 21% during June 15 trading. Dominion investors had a more muted response, with units rising only as much as 1.7%.

But while Price called EQM Midstream's share price response an "overreaction," Sandhill Strategy's Katie Bays said the court's decision is a monumental landmark for both the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines.

"The ruling is more sentimentally significant than a lot of analysts seem to be appreciating," she said in an interview. "This was definitely a very positive outcome and to suggest anything otherwise ignores how much the market was scrutinizing this case."