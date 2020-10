The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and iTunes.

The transition away from fossil fuels in the U.S. hit a major milestone with a weekend announcement from Dominion Energy Inc. The company said it will no longer be building a natural gas pipeline along the Atlantic Coast but will instead "aggressively" pursue renewable energy, storage, nuclear license renewals, electric vehicle infrastructure and energy efficiency programs.

In this week's newsletter, we explore how energy companies are reacting to increasing pressure from investors to transition to cleaner energy, even in the face of a global pandemic. However, switching to clean energy is not as simple as it may sound.

Tesla Inc., a leader in the electric vehicle space, is facing questions about its minerals-sourcing practices and how mining those materials impact human rights around the globe. Meanwhile, analysts are closely watching mining giant Rio Tinto after the company destroyed a 46,000-year-old heritage site in Australia.

Dominion to fuel growth with clean energy after abandoning $8B pipeline

Dominion Energy plans to sharpen its focus on renewable energy now that it has abandoned its plans to build the 604-mile Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline.

Tesla asked to report on human rights amid cobalt deal with Glencore

Electric vehicle giant Tesla is under pressure to disclose its methods for tracking potential human rights issues generated by companies it uses to source raw materials.

Analysts observe as Rio Tinto aims to restore trust after blasting heritage site

Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest iron ore miners, blasted a heritage site in Western Australia as part of a mine expansion, raising questions about environmental, social and governance practices in the global mining sector.

Analysts see growing investment opportunity as oil services sector embraces ESG

IEA reports world must accelerate clean energy R&D to reach net-zero emissions

US energy faces opposing presidential visions as political tensions flare

Activists accuse global mining industry of 'profiting' from pandemic

Offshore bank call centers face risks around privacy, resilience amid COVID-19

Henkel issues 1st bond linked to plastic waste reduction

Wirecard debacle exposes vulnerabilities in fintech, payments value chain

Will Nordea's de-risking strategy finally pay off in the pandemic?

Australia's Perpetual acquires US-based specialist ESG investment firm

