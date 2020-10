Diversification may be both beneficial and detrimental for global banks in the coronavirus crisis, according to analysts.

While a greater mix of assets and revenue streams may offer protection from large concentrated losses, wider networks could leave them more vulnerable to global shocks, consensus suggests.

Revenues and profits

Assessing the short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue and profitability at the largest global investment banks, Moody's analysts concluded that "more universally oriented, diversified banks" would be under less immediate revenue pressure. Banks with greater reliance on capital markets, asset and wealth management income streams will face deeper revenue losses in an adverse scenario over a one-year horizon, the analysts said in an April 15 note.

The scenario assumes a 30% drop in both investment banking fees and capital markets revenue, a 25% drop in asset and wealth management fee revenue, and a surge in loan losses up to 50% of the banks' peak levels during and shortly after the 2007-2008 financial crisis. In these conditions, while facing relatively high loan losses, French banks BNP Paribas SA and Société Générale SA will see some of the smallest short-term revenue losses thanks to their more diversified revenue mix. U.K.-based group HSBC Holdings PLC would also be less affected for the same reason, the analysts said.

Earnings diversification will also determine how much stress a bank could take up front and the subsequent speed at which it could generate capital to absorb future losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scope Ratings analysts said in an April 17 report.

Dierk Brandenburg, head of Scope Ratings' financial institutions' team, told S&P Global Market Intelligence that "banks with widely diversified business portfolios that not only rely on lending" are best equipped to withstand the current crisis which, unlike the global financial crisis of 2008, will affect primarily corporate loans and small and medium-sized enterprise lending books.

Larger banks may also benefit from geographic and sector diversification if it has been done in the right way since the last crisis, according to the analysts. They said the new health crisis will be "an acid test" for banks' de-risking and diversification strategies. Above-average exposure to countries or sectors severely hit by COVID-19 would lead to more risks for banks, the analysts said.

"Given the sharp economic downturn, we are especially concerned over concentrations in corporate and real estate portfolios where losses can be considerably larger than in a diversified retail and commercial banking portfolio," the analysts said.

Geographic spread

Banks operating in many markets can see some diversification value in terms of risk and financial stability, according to a working paper compiled by the Bank for International Settlements published on April 20. A greater geographic spread can protect the banks from the adverse effects of an economic downturn in their home markets, authors Iñaki Aldasoro, Bryan Hardy and Maximilian Jager found in a study of 94 global banking groups. But it also increases their exposure to global economic shocks, they said.

Banks with higher geographic complexity will tend to see global shocks impact their riskiness more if the business cycles of the countries in which they operate "show a high loading on the global shock," the authors said.

"Banks operating in countries that are less integrated in the international financial system may be less exposed to these global shocks than equally complex banks operating in more integrated countries," the authors noted. Therefore, subsidiaries in emerging markets, which tend to have more local funding, may provide some relief in the event of external funding shocks, they said.