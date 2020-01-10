Disney's streaming release of 'Mulan' could make case for big-budget disruption

Big-budget films have traditionally relied on big box office totals to achieve profitability, but Walt Disney Co.'s live-action "Mulan" stands to change all that.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters across the globe, studios have been looking to premium streaming debuts as an alternative to the silver screen. So far, that has been limited to select animated releases such as "Trolls World Tour" and "Scoob," along with small- and middle-budget titles like "The King of Staten Island." But Disney recently announced that its $200 million blockbuster, which would have had potential for a $1 billion-plus run at the box office, will launch on its new streaming service Disney+ for an initial $30 fee.



Disney will release the live-action remake of "Mulan" on Disney+ for a $30 fee in markets where the streaming service is available.

Source: Walt Disney

Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently said the move is a "one-off" rather than a new model. However, if "Mulan" succeeds in capturing a wide enough premium-window audience, it could prove that releasing big-budget titles in theaters is economically unnecessary. Still, analysts believe that while the theatrical-windowing model may bend due to new dynamics introduced during the pandemic, it will likely not break.

"It's hard for me to believe that with the spectacle franchise fare, they will entirely forgo the box office," Kagan analyst Wade Holden said in an interview. "But I think there are going to be some changes that come out of this."

Disney recently announced that Disney+ has grown to about 60.5 million subscribers, and the company collects materially all the revenue of films released on the streaming service. By contrast, when a film is released in theaters, studios split box office revenue roughly 50/50 with exhibitors.

If every Disney+ subscriber paid a $30 fee for "Mulan," the company could collect as much as $1.82 billion in total revenue. While that would be unlikely, even pulling in a fraction of its fast-growing subscriber base could see "Mulan" economically competitive with some of Disney's most lucrative titles.

For example, the 2019 live remake of "The Lion King" grossed about $1.66 billion in box office receipts. Excluding the cut exhibitors took on "The Lion King," Disney would have to sell "Mulan" at $30 to less than 50% of its Disney+ subscribers to accrue the same revenue.

To match the worldwide take of "Beauty and the Beast," the studio would have to hit a sell-through rate of 35% when accounting for the exhibitor split.

While those are still very strong sell-through forecasts for a $30 movie, Disney fans are notoriously committed to the product, Holden noted, adding that Disney's "Mulan" decision marks a major milestone in the evolution of theatrical windowing.

Most recently, Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. agreed to shorten the typical 90-day exclusive theatrical window to 17 days, including three weekends, after which the studio may put the title on premium video-on-demand platforms. That move marked a compromise between the two companies after AMC threatened to boycott Universal Pictures films if the studio proceeded with streaming debuts.

However, "Mulan" will represent the largest film to go the premium video-on-demand route. And Disney's decision, given the studio's massive market clout, could further undermine exhibitors' negotiating power once theaters reopen.

"With the market properties they own, I'm willing to bet a theater chain is not going to say, 'Hey, we're not going to show another Disney film,'" Holden said. "I think they're in a different negotiating position than Universal."

However, Holden added that even if "Mulan" contributes to the disruption of the traditional windowing model, it is unlikely that the theater business will collapse or that theaters and studios will dissolve their long-standing symbiotic relationships.

Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice Pro, agreed, noting that Disney's decision comes amid extenuating circumstances as theater closures drag on amid the pandemic. Disney is looking at a release slate pushed back months into 2021 and likely wants to avoid stacking film releases too tightly with other major debuts once theaters reopen, Robbins said in an interview.

"I think it's important to contextualize their decision," he said. "Ultimately, despite the apparent disappointment of exhibitors losing out on 'Mulan,' they and Disney remain in need of each other. This is the kind of expensive film that needs theatrical profits under normal circumstances."