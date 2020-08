S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories and more published throughout the week.

The U.S. commercial property marketplace at midsummer was as dry as hot beach sand.

Commercial real estate transaction volume fell by 69% year over year in July to roughly $14.0 billion as the coronavirus pandemic-related economic shutdown continued to undermine investor confidence, Real Capital Analytics said this week. The firm does not anticipate a dramatic upswing in activity in the back half of the year insofar as July trends are "generally predictive of deal activity for the year."

"Summertime and the living ain't easy. ... [I]f investors were cautious for the first half of the year, they are unlikely to push to complete more deals," the firm said in a release.

Seniors housing and hotel transaction volume saw the largest drop, with 87% and 84% declines in deal flow year over year, respectively. There were only about $400 million of transactions in July in each of those spheres.

Industrial had the smallest drop in deal flow, at 53%. Roughly $3.4 billion of industrial property traded hands during the month. "While investors may be enamored with the story on industrial assets, volume is still down sharply due to the inability to travel and do property visits."

Capitalization rates, remarkably, have not yet shown signs of weakness, remaining "flat-to-declining," RCA said.

"Many investors foresee that a correction to pricing will be coming, but the distress deals which should establish new pricing expectations are yet to occur."

Deal zone

* Colony Capital Inc. unit Digital Colony Partners LP approached communications REIT Crown Castle International Corp. for a possible deal to acquire a minority stake in the latter's fiber cable business, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. The REIT was recently asked by activist shareholder Elliott Management Corp. to undertake an operational and strategic review of the business, which the REIT said it intends to keep along with its wireless towers unit.

* Private equity and real estate giant The Blackstone Group Inc. sold a fully leased portfolio comprising eight industrial warehouse and distribution properties totaling 1,207,376 square feet in Greenville, S.C., to Sealy & Co.

* Real estate investor CIM Group LP paid $506 million for the five-building, 2,311-unit Southern Towers apartment complex in Alexandria, Va., CoStar News reported. Snell Properties and Caruthers Properties sold the property.

Service in action

* Hotel landlord Service Properties Trust is transferring the branding and management of 103 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC hotels to Sonesta International Hotels Corp. after InterContinental failed to pay $26.4 million, plus accrued interest, in minimum returns and rents due for July and August.

* Service Properties Trust also obtained waivers on certain covenants of its $1 billion credit line through March 31, 2021, and agreed to sell nine hotels with 1,178 rooms for about $48.8 million.

More (solar) power



* Data center landlord Digital Realty Trust Inc. struck a deal to source solar power for its Dallas-area data center portfolio from Pattern Energy Group LP's 82.5-MWac/105-MWdc Phoenix solar project in Fannin County, Texas.

Around the world

* Singapore's GLP Pte Ltd. launched GLP Japan Income Fund, an open-ended private logistics real estate income fund, with ¥280 billion of initial assets under management.

* Australia's Cromwell Property Group urged its security holders to reject the proportional takeover bid of ARA Asset Management Ltd., which sweetened its offer price to 92 Australian cents per Cromwell shares earlier in August.

* Private equity firm Stonepeak Partners LP formed a US$1 billion Asia-Pacific-focused data center platform. Based in Singapore, Digital Edge will acquire and develop carrier-neutral data centers and related digital infrastructure assets across Asia-Pacific.

* Brazil-based luxury homebuilder CFL Inc. filed for a potential IPO of its primary and secondary shares, Reuters reported, citing a preliminary prospectus filed with securities regulators.

