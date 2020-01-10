Derecho leaves swath of destruction across multiple Midwest states

A powerful wind storm known as a derecho cut a wide path of damage through several Midwest states, tearing apart farms and homes, and leaving about 1 million customers without power.

The storm, which packed average winds of 70 to 90 mph and gusts over 100 mph, developed over South Dakota and northeast Nebraska overnight on Aug. 9, then intensified at about 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, said Rod Donavon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Des Moines, Iowa, office.

"The 80- to 100-mph swaths were anywhere from 30 to 50 miles wide and the higher, damaging winds were from 100 to 150 miles wide," Donavon said in an interview. "When you consider the size of the state, that's pretty amazing."

Central Iowa was one of the areas hardest-hit by the event as crops, barns, silos and homes were damaged or destroyed and trees were either knocked down or uprooted. The storm wreaked havoc on highways as around 20 semi-trailer trucks were blown off roads. The event prompted Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a disaster declaration for Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Johnson, Marshall and Story counties.

Donavon said preliminary reports indicate there was widespread agricultural damage, which will be "the number one economic impact from the storm" because of Iowa's status as one of the top corn and soybean producers in the U.S. Many of the state's grain storage bills that would have stored harvested grain in the fall were either "severely damaged or completely obliterated," he said.

The storm system moved swiftly through Iowa, northern Illinois and northern Indiana before weakening over northern Ohio later in the evening of Aug. 10, covering 770 miles in 14 hours. Donavon said the size and speed of the storm were "pretty significant."

A derecho, defined as a widespread, long-lived wind storm with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, can be as destructive as a tornado. Gusts as high as 130 mph have been recorded in previous events, the same strength as EF2 tornadoes.

Brian Leatherwood, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Chicago office, called the storm "a fairly significant event" with straight-line winds that also produced some isolated tornadoes. Once Leatherwood's office started seeing what was happening in Nebraska and Iowa, there was a great deal of concern as winds intensified over Iowa. He said his area was lucky it had time to try to figure out what was going to occur.

Most of the damage his office saw was from trees being snapped or uprooted, as well as damage from falling branches.

"We're seeing pictures of structures down, shingles being blown off, and we have a few buildings that were damaged, even perhaps even flattened, such as barns," Leatherwood said.

He said tornadoes may have done some of that damage, with one confirmed tornado observed in the Rogers Park area of Chicago. He said survey crews were out to determine the strength of that and other reported tornadoes.