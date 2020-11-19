 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/depressed-driving-boosting-travelers-bottom-line-social-inflation-moderates-60827541 content
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are more than offsetting the impact of elevated catastrophe claims, according to Travelers Cos. Inc. Chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer.

Reduced driving and social caution since the pandemic took hold in March continued to hold down accident claims in the third quarter and generate loss savings that surpassed the negative impacts of weather and wildfires, Schnitzer said during a conference call to discuss earnings.

Miles driven has increased from the trough hit during the worst of the pandemic-induced recession, but continues to lag the levels experienced before the public health crisis, said Michael Klein, Travelers' executive vice president of personal insurance.

Travelers enjoyed a net benefit from the macroenvironment that amounted to about 2 percentage points on its combined ratio, but the company is taking a cautious approach in estimating the total impact from COVID-19, CFO Daniel Frey said. Most of the direct losses the company has logged from the pandemic are still categorized as incurred but not reported — claims the insurer expects will come in when the opportunity arises for customers, Frey said.

The insurer has noted intensifying competition in the personal auto environment because of the reduction in driving trends, and Travelers has filed for "modest" rate cuts in several rates, said Klein.

Travelers has not made any major adjustments to its underwriting definitions to account for the heightened volatility from noncatastrophe losses, which have swelled insurance expenses at levels comparable to those from catastrophes like hurricanes. Even after events like the western wildfires, the company believes the growing and volatile losses from noncatastrophe events should be managed as regular claims and booked in underlying results, rather than catastrophe losses, which are recorded in a more long-range fashion, Schnitzer said.

"Our view is, from an economic perspective, the losses are going to be what they're going to be, whether they get reflected in a cat line or in an underlying line," the CEO said.

Social inflation, which has caused insurers to pay out larger sums from court judgments have also moderated in the environment and created a benefit for Travelers' earnings, but the company believes that development is temporary.

When courts reopen to full capacity and pre-pandemic activity resumes, Travelers expects the upward pressure from social inflation to return, Frey said. Travelers does not think any developments have arisen to make the trend worse but believes the lull is only temporary.

"Our long-term expectation is that the elevated losses that we've seen related to social inflation probably persists," Frey said.