Delayed release of 'Mulan' in China due to coronavirus threatens box office

The coronavirus is already taking a heavy toll on The Walt Disney Co.'s international theme park business, and now the epidemic stands to have a significant impact on Disney's upcoming theatrical release of "Mulan" in China.

The media conglomerate, which shuttered Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland in late January, said prolonged closures could result in a $175 million hit on operating income during the current quarter. Meanwhile, the fate of the big-budget, live-action remake of "Mulan" could also be threatened by the coronavirus, according to box office analysts. China's movie theaters closed on Jan. 24, after major distributors canceled or postponed their films' releases owing to the epidemic. As of Feb. 19, the illness had infected more than 75,000 people and claimed more than 2,000 lives — the vast majority of them in China.

With theatrical release dates controlled by the Chinese government, no date had been set for "Mulan" in China before the coronavirus outbreak. The film is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on March 27. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in a recent interview on CNBC (US) that "Mulan" will be released in China, but "at this point, we're not sure when." Disney did not respond to queries seeking additional comment.

China is a critical market for Disney films. Sixteen of the studio's films have generated more than $100 million at the Chinese box office, topped by the $614.3 million that "Avengers: End Game" earned in the country in 2019. The China figure represented nearly 22% of the "Avengers" finale's $2.80 billion global box office haul.

China is expected to play a similarly crucial role for the new "Mulan," which is set in north China and based on source material from the "The Ballad of Mulan." The film's title role is played by Crystal Liu, a singer-actress, better known in that nation as Liu Yifei. It also features well-known Chinese and Hong Kong actors in key roles.

Shawn Robbins, an analyst at boxofficepro.com, said given the narrative and the actors, "China could be a bigger market for 'Mulan' than North America."

Looking at another live-action Disney remake, JP Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani wrote in a recent note that the Chinese box office represented 11% of the international ticket sales for "The Lion King" and 7% of its global ticket sales. JP Morgan expects China to contribute an even larger share for "Mulan" "due to the nature of the film."

The analyst expects "Mulan" to earn a total of $700 million in international receipts and $1 billion in global receipts.

Reaching those estimates, however, will not be easy if the film's debut is unduly distanced from its release in major markets. "It's more important for big tentpole films like this to have a global theatrical release to help combat piracy than it would be for a smaller picture,” said Wade Holden, an analyst at Kagan, a research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Robbins noted that a lengthy delay could hurt the film if there are negative reviews from around the globe.

While some industry observers believe there eventually could be a rush to theaters among Chinese filmgoers given pent-up demand, Holden is not so sure. "It's hard to predict what the moviegoers are going to do with their money and time," he said.

Robbins said even if the coronavirus abates in the weeks ahead, the release date for "Mulan" may still be delayed as the Chinese government "might favor local content" over films from international studios.

As for its theme park business, Disney reports the revenue performance of Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris under its international theme park segment. The company does not include Tokyo Disneyland, which is owned by Oriental Land Co. Ltd.

Segment revenues for the international parks were relatively stable throughout much of calendar year 2019, but declined 6.4% year over year to $852.0 million during the quarter ended December 2019. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy, on the company’s Feb. 4 earnings call, said that Hong Kong Disneyland's attendance had been hurt by protests in the area, with a "significant decrease in visitation" to the park from China and other parts of Asia.

The shuttering of Shanghai Disneyland on Jan. 25 could have an adverse impact to second-fiscal-quarter operating income of $135 million, while the total for Hong Kong Disneyland, which closed the following day, could amount to $40 million in the period, McCarthy said. Between the protests and the virus outbreak, the CFO estimated Hong Kong Disneyland's operating income could take a $145 million hit in the current quarter.

The "precise magnitude" of the financial impact, McCarthy said, would be tied to the length of the closures and how quickly the resorts could resume normal operations.