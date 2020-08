U.S. managed care insurers saw their net incomes surge and medical care ratios drop in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many individuals to defer care.

Five of the seven largest managed care insurers beat median analyst EPS estimates for the period, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s net income jumped year over year to $6.70 billion from $3.39 billion, while its medical care ratio improved to 70.2% from 83.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

For the second quarter, Anthem Inc.'s net income went up to $2.28 billion from $1.14 billion as its medical care ratio improved to 77.9% from 86.7%. Humana Inc.'s net income grew on a yearly basis to $1.83 billion from $940.0 million and its medical care ratio strengthened to 76.4% from 84.4% a year ago.

Cigna Corp.'s medical care ratio improved to 70.5% from 81.6% a year earlier and its net income increased to $1.76 billion from $1.41 billion. Net income for Centene Corp. more than doubled to $1.20 billion from $492.0 million and its medical care ratio dropped to 82.1% from 86.7% in the second quarter of 2019.

A number of health insurance executives said earnings for their companies may be front-loaded this year as medical utilization could surge in the coming months.

UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann said deferred care could "possibly become more complicated," while care access patterns are expected to moderately exceed normal baselines in the second half as people seek care they put off.

Anthem CFO John Gallina during a conference call said his company has "a lot of pent-up demands" from the second quarter, while Cigna CFO Eric Palmer said clients' utilization of medical services was "closer to normal" in June.

SVB Leerink analyst Stephen Tanal in a research note said rising COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the country may actually lead to another dip in utilization and potentially cause more favorable prior period development, which could remain "unusually large and impactful" to UnitedHealth's earnings in the coming quarters.