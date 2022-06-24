Deep Dive: High-yield spread busts the 500 bps barrier — a warning sign?

History shows that a high-yield market option-adjusted spread of 500 bps, as measured by ICE BofA, may be a red line for investors. Indeed, the OAS at 505 bps on June 21 could signal more pain to come against the backdrop of roaring inflation, a swiftly rising fed funds rate, and vulnerable equity markets.

A bond’s OAS is, roughly, the difference between the bond’s yield and the yield of a U.S. Treasury bond of similar maturity, adjusted for the embedded option of the bond’s prepayment features. Using technical analysis terms, in relatively healthy high-yield markets — when the spread has been below 500 bps — the 500 bps level has acted as a ceiling, or resistance. Conversely, when the spread has been above 500 bps, that level has been a floor, or support.

Fine-tuning the numbers, a spread of 550 bps is considered to be the wide end of the “normal range” for the high-yield market, according to Dominique Toublan, head of U.S. credit strategy at Barclays. He also views 550 bps as the most “unstable” spread — that is, a level where the high-yield index has spent the least amount of time. He notes that history has shown the 350-450 bps spread range to be the “most stable” level, where the market, when healthy, has spent the most time.

Why 500?

What is so significant about a high-yield OAS of around 500 bps? Why has that general level proved to be the line between good and bad markets? Discussions with market participants yield a few possible answers.

First, investors are drawn to round numbers, with 500 as important in high yield as the 10,000s are to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow has been front page news when it has crossed 10, 20 and 30 thousand, and similarly, 500 resonates with high-yield market participants.

Second, 500 bps is exactly half of 1,000 bps, which is generally accepted as denoting a distressed bond. An OAS of 500 bps means the entire market, on average, has a spread halfway to distress.

Another possible reason for the significance of 500 bps is that it is the buy point for relative-value credit managers, according to one long-time credit-focused asset manager. Its attractiveness likely derives from its position roughly in the middle of the high-yield market’s trading range from 1997 through today. During that period the arithmetic average high-yield option-adjusted spread, measured daily, was 543 bps, and the median was 476 bps.

Finally, an experienced distressed portfolio manager pointed out that 500 bps off the curve is halfway between what high-yield investors generally consider cheap and what they consider expensive. He believes that high-yield managers see a spread of 300 bps as very tight, leaving companies — and the economy — no room for error. Conversely, he suggests that investors view an OAS of 700 bps as wide enough to compensate buyers for default and restructuring risk, along with the possibility that for a while perhaps, OAS could rise even higher. A spread of 500 bps lies in between.

Historical perspective

Looking back at times since 1996 when the high-yield market traded near the 500 bps spread level reveals its importance to high-yield investors. It has served as a stopping point — support or resistance — six times in the past 26 years. The preceding chart offers a timeline of the OAS over these six events.

1 – Russian default and LTCM: The high-yield market crossed above 500 bps OAS in August 1998 in a move triggered first by the Russia Crisis, when Russia defaulted on its debt, and second by the collapse of Long Term Capital Management, the massively leveraged hedge fund that hemorrhaged when Russia defaulted, nearly taking down global markets. After spiking to the high 600s, for the next 18 months spreads straddled 500 bps, hovering between the mid/high 400s and low 500s. When equities and high yield weakened in early 2000, the high-yield spread moved back over 500 bps, eventually climbing above 1,100 bps in early 2002. Although the U.S. was in recession only between March and October 2001, a corporate governance crisis triggered in part by the collapse of Enron and WorldCom extended the investable markets’ downdraft into late 2002. Equities and high yield bottomed in the fall of that year, but it took another year before high-yield OAS dipped under 500, where it stayed until the Global Financial Crisis.

2 – Global Financial Crisis: Through the first half of 2007, the OAS was in the 200s, reflecting a galloping economy. But in the summer of 2007, subprime mortgage-related securities began wobbling and high-yield spreads started rising. In September 2007 the OAS bounced off the 500 bps resistance level, but in November it pushed above it. In the ensuing year the economy entered recession while Bear Stearns, AIG, Lehman and Merrill Lynch, among others, capitulated. Eventually the OAS top-ticked at 2,182 in December 2008.

3 – Sovereign Debt Crisis: Following unprecedented liquidity actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress, the long recession triggered by the GFC ended (it ran from December 2007 to July 2009). In early 2011 the OAS dropped under 500 bps, but soon after investors became focused on the debt-to-GDP ratios of southern European countries. In the subsequent Sovereign Debt Crisis the high-yield market weakened, and by late-May 2011 the OAS was back above 500 bps. The spread continued rising through October, topping out at 910 bps. It wasn’t until January 2013 that the OAS dropped back under 500.

4 – Commodity price collapse: In 2014 commodity prices declined precipitously, driven by oversupply and weakening demand, especially by China. The knock-on damage to the trading levels of bonds in the oil & gas and metals & mining sectors pushed up the high-yield OAS. It hung around the 500 bps resistance level between late 2014 and early 2015, then in July 2015 the OAS powered through it. The spread peaked in February 2016 at 887 bps and didn’t drop back under 500 bps until the fall of that year.

5 – 2018 equity market decline: After setting new highs through in the first week of October 2018, equities fell off a cliff, declining around 20% by the end of the year. While there was no single clear reason for the decline, contributing factors included the Fed raising its fed funds target rate, uncertainty created by tariff battles and worries over potentially high equity market P/E ratios. Regardless of the cause, the high-yield OAS nicked the 500 bps resistance level between December 2018 and January 2019, before bouncing off and declining into the 300s.

6 – Covid-19 pandemic: The brief pandemic-generated recession precipitated an equally brief, albeit steep, foray by the OAS above 500. From the mid-300s in mid-February 2020, the high-yield spread breached 500 bps in late February, peaking at 1,087 bps one month later. Then the OAS turned around, descending into the 500s by July. The OAS tightened below the threshold in November.

Is past prologue?

The high-yield OAS hit 494 bps in late May, then tightened, and is now back above 500. Do the past six forays into the 500 bps OAS level offer investors any indication where it is headed next?

The last three equity bear markets may provide a clue. During each of them — the bear markets of 2000, 2008 and 2020 — the high-yield OAS rose above 1,000 bps. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are now formally in bear market territory, while the Dow is close.