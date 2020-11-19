Debt-crisis rogues Greece and Italy on track to join negative-yield bond club

Less than a decade after nearly sending Europe's economy into a tailspin, Greece and Italy are able to borrow for less than the U.S. and may yet see yields on their 10-year bonds fall below zero.

Greece's sovereign debt is rated BB- by S&P Global Ratings, two levels below investment grade, while Italy's is BBB, two steps away from "junk."

In a world of quantitative easing and an investor class ravenous for yields, risk premiums have evaporated. While the world is used to negatively yielding debt in Japan, as well as the fiscally conservative Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, Greek and Italian 10-year sovereign bonds yield 0.89% and 0.87%, respectively.

"Leaving aside the [coronavirus] shock that we have from China, basically we're seeing the U.S. economy close to stalling in 2021 and the downwards trajectory is the same for the European Union as well, so it makes sense that the yields will go lower," said Alessandro Tentori, chief investment officer at AXA Investment Managers in Italy.

A flight to highly rated developed-market sovereign debt is a standard move for portfolio managers in a time of economic uncertainty, as riskier assets such as stocks or emerging market bonds lose their appeal.

There is little doubt that the economic outlook in Europe appears grim.

Industrial production in the eurozone fell 4.1% year on year in December 2019, with Germany, the manufacturing powerhouse of the region, experiencing an annualized contraction of 7.2% from December 2018.

"Clearly the picture is still of underlying weakness for industrial activity in the eurozone. And the longer the manufacturing sector stays weak, the higher the risk of contagion to the rest of the economy through investment and employment," said Fabio Balboni, senior economist at HSBC.

The weakness in demand from China was a thorn in the side of European manufacturing in 2019, and the impact of the coronavirus will likely exacerbate that. Economics consultancy Oxford Economics cut its first-quarter GDP growth forecast for the eurozone to 0.1% from 0.3% and expects growth for full year 2020 of 0.8%.

Quantitative easing

However, with the European Central Bank providing a backstop with a renewed quantitative-easing program and cheap liquidity to banks, investors are less discerning about where they park their money, with even lower-rated credits such as Greece and Italy seeing inflows. The European Central Bank's second QE program launched in November 2019 with monthly purchases of €20 billion of debt.

"If central banks maintain their current policies, of course we can see Greek and Italian yields fall to zero and even below," Azad Zangana, senior European economist and strategist at Schroders, said in an email. While the ECB does not currently buy Greek debt due to its low credit rating, the hunt for yield is tempting investors.

But how far can yields fall? AXA Investment Managers' Tentori calculates the limit to negative yields for German bunds, which act as a benchmark for other European countries, is between -0.75% and -1%, at which point he said it makes sense to buy gold.

"If you leave the credit risk aside, and assume no one will question the long-term sustainability of the debt, as the ECB keeps buying bonds it limits the market from trading," Tentori said. "My worry is that with slowing fundamentals and the risks appearing of a ratings downgrade someone at some point will come out to say debt is unsustainable."

Short memories

For now at least, Greece is growing. Rating agency Fitch upgraded Greece's credit rating one notch to BB in January and implied a further upgrade is feasible. Fitch expects GDP growth of 2.5% in 2020 and 2021, an increase from 2.2% in 2019. Moody's rates Greece at B1, four notches below investment grade.

However, this growth is from a low base, and Tentori said risks remain.

If a credit rating agency were to downgrade a sovereign, or if an institution such as the IMF were to talk about a possible default, one recent lesson shows how far yields can snap back.

On March 13, 2012, the eurozone was at the peak of the sovereign debt crisis. Greece was flirting with bankruptcy, and yields on 10-year government bonds had crept up to 46.91% amid investor concern that the country would crash out of the European Union.

Any investor who bought Greek 10-year bonds at that point would have enjoyed a return of 1,196% had they held the position until Feb. 11, 2020, according to the Thomson Reuters Greece 10 years government benchmark index.

However, anyone who thought they had seen the worst and bought Greek debt before then was badly burned; investors were forced to accept a haircut of up to 75% of the value of €172 billion of Greek bonds on March 9, 2012. A commitment from the IMF to approve a €28 billion loan six days later removed the immediate threat of a default, and yields on Greek debt fell sharply, ending the day at 18.3%.

The Greek government's debt has only increased subsequently, rising from 159.6% at the end of 2012 to 181.2% at the end of 2018, according to Eurostat. The Italian debt figure is not much better placed, with government debt at 134.8% of GDP and economic growth forecast by Oxford Economics at zero percent in 2020.

"The danger for everyone is that these countries lose their discipline and start to borrow excessively once again," Schroders economist Zangana said.