Deal Wrap: Waud buys Senior Helpers; Integral agrees to sell stake in Skymark

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Waud Capital Partners LLC acquired in-home senior services provider SH Franchising LLC, or Senior Helpers, from Advocate Health Care Inc. Cain Brothers served as financial adviser to Waud, while Livingstone acted as financial adviser to Advocate Health and Senior Helpers.

– Integral Corp. agreed to sell its remaining 5.9% stake in Skymark Airlines Inc. to Suzuyo & Co. Ltd.

– Greater Sum Ventures LLC made a majority investment in STRAX Intelligence Group LLC, which provides a common operating platform designed for real-time response.

– Rubicon Technology Partners made a strategic growth investment in Ascend Analytics LLC, a provider of energy transition software and consulting services.

– TA Associates Management LP agreed to make a strategic growth investment in intelligent content automation software vendor SER. TA will become the new lead investor in SER. The Carlyle Group Inc. is an existing investor in SER.

