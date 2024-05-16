Deal Wrap: Warburg Pincus to buy Shriram Housing; Haveli acquires ZeroFox

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Warburg Pincus LLC, through its Mango Crest Investment Ltd. affiliate, will acquire Shriram Housing Finance Ltd. from shareholders, including Shriram Finance Ltd. and Valiant Partners LP. JM Financial, Barclays and Avendus were financial advisers to the India-based housing finance company and its selling shareholders. Trilegal and Anagram were legal advisers to Shriram Group and Valiant, while Warburg Pincus was advised by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

– Haveli Investment Management LLC, doing business as Haveli Investments, wrapped up its purchase of external cybersecurity provider ZeroFox Holdings Inc. for $1.14 per share in cash. With the deal completion, ZeroFox has been delisted from Nasdaq and its common stock and warrants have stopped trading.

– Funds managed by The Firmament Group LLC completed their acquisition of Whitecap Waste Holdings LLC, a solid waste collection and disposal company, from Mollitiam Holdings LLC.

– Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OnKure Inc. agreed to merge to form a Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with cash resources of about $120 million at the close of the all-stock deal, which is expected to take place later this year. The combined company will be approximately 31% owned by Reneo stockholders and 69% owned by OnKure shareholders. The selling Reneo shareholders include Pappas Capital LLC, Abingworth LLP, New Enterprise Associates Inc., Novo Holdings A/S, Aisling Capital LLC and Majalin LLC. Reneo's advisers in the transaction include Leerink Partners, Jones Day and Cooley LLP, while OnKure's advisers are Oppenheimer & Co. and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. The placement agents for the $65 million private investment in public equity financing for the deal are Leerink, Evercore ISI and LifeSci Capital, which are receiving legal advice from Covington & Burling LLP.

– Alpha Wave Ventures invested in Mitra Future Technologies Inc., also known as Mitra Chem, as part of the lithium-ion battery materials product company's series B funding round. General Motors Ventures LLC, Zeon Ventures, In-Q-Tel Inc., TechMet-Mercuria and GS Futures are the other investors in the round.

– Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s alternatives platform led a $95 million series C financing round for Ajax Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for myeloproliferative neoplasms. New Ajax investors Eli Lilly and Co., Vivo Capital LLC, RA Capital Management LP and Point72 Asset Management LP also participated in the round.

