Deal Wrap: Warburg Pincus acquires Appasamy stake; Serent acquires Traumasoft

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Triton is set to exit its investment in Norstat AS, a data collector for market research in Europe, via its sale to Nalka Invest AB and Kirk Kapital A/S. William Blair was financial adviser to Norstat and Triton.

– Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a stake in Appasamy Associates Private Ltd., a manufacturer of ophthalmic equipment and devices.

– Xenon Private Equity SA acquired water treatment business S.T.A. Societa Trattamento Acque SRL, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Serent Capital Management Co. LLC made a growth investment in Traumasoft, a provider of software to emergency medical systems organizations.

– Washington Harbour Partners LP made a strategic growth investment in defense software business RaFT LLC.

– NRDC Equity Partners and BB Kapital SA are partnering to acquire retailer GALERIA Karstadt Kaufhof GmbH. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP was legal adviser to NRDC, and Lupp + Partner was legal adviser to BB Kapital.

– Evolution Capital Partners LLC made a strategic growth investment in pre-employment testing provider Industrial Physical Capability Services Inc. The company has been renamed DataFit.

– Periscope Equity LLC invested in e-commerce agency E House Studio LLC.

– HCAP Partners LLC invested in Gondola Skate Moving Systems Inc., a supplier of fixture mobilization equipment.

– HealthpointCapital LLC acquired a majority stake in surgical instrument sterilization business SteriCUBE Holdings Inc. Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP and Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear LLP were legal advisers to HealthpointCapital.

– Behrman Brothers Management Company LP acquired Vista Apex, the doing-business-as name of consumable dental products manufacturer Inter-Med Inc., from Inverness Graham Investments Inc. Lazard Frères & Co. was financial adviser to Vista Apex and Inverness Graham.

