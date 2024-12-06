Deal Wrap: Vista invests in Portside; Satori buys into Automatic Fire

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Vista Equity Partners Management LLC led a strategic growth investment in Portside Inc., a provider of modern software solutions for the business aviation sector. Existing Portside backer Insight Venture Management LLC, doing business as Insight Partners, also joined in the minority investment. Jefferies LLC was the placement agent and Lowenstein Sandler LLP was legal counsel to Portside Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Vista.

– Automatic Fire Protection, a provider of fire sprinkler and alarm systems, received an investment from Satori Capital LLC.

– McCarthy Partners Management LLC, doing business as McCarthy Capital, completed a $100 million recapitalization of dental marketing and consulting firm Progressive Dental Marketing LLC. DLA Piper led the legal advisory for McCarthy, while Hill Ward Henderson was legal counsel to Progressive Dental.

– Firehook Bakery of Virginia Inc., an artisan baking business and portfolio company of Forward Consumer Partners LLC, secured investment from Balance Point Capital Advisors LLC and its fund affiliates. Balance Point provided debt financing for the acquisition of Firehook.

– Trivest Partners LP added Star Shuttle Inc., a motor coach and bus operator serving K-12 schools, colleges, corporate partners, government entities and tour operators, to its portfolio.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.