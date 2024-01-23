Deal Wrap: Vista acquires EngageSmart; Kingswood buys emulsifiers business

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Vista Equity Partners Management LLC completed the purchase of EngageSmart Inc., for $23.00 per share in cash, valuing the software company at approximately $4.0 billion. General Atlantic Service Co. LP, a previous owner of EngageSmart, will continue in partnership with the company. EngageSmart's common stock ceased trading and the company is no longer listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Evercore is financial adviser to the special committee, and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal counsel to the special committee. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is exclusive financial adviser to EngageSmart. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP is legal counsel to General Atlantic. BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are financial advisers to Vista, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to Vista.

– Middle-market private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP agreed to buy the emulsifiers business of food ingredients company Corbion NV for $362 million in cash. The corporate carve-out is contingent upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including regulatory approvals. For the transaction, Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel and Configure Partners as debt advisory to Kingswood, while Lazard is financial adviser and Stinson LLP is legal counsel to Corbion.

– New York-based private equity firm Option3 agreed to acquire an unknown remaining stake in cybersecurity company Onclave Inc., based in McLean, Va. Financial terms were not disclosed.

