Deal Wrap: Venrock leads round for Archetype AI; ADvantage invests in Greenfly

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ardian entered into exclusive talks to sell its majority stake in logistics company Staci SAS to bpost NV/SA.

– Venrock led a $13 million seed funding round for physical AI company Archetype AI Inc.

– Sports tech investor ADvantage led a $14 million funding round for content creation platform Greenfly Inc.

