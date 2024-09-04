 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-venrock-leads-round-for-archetype-ai-advantage-invests-in-greenfly-81132517 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Venrock leads round for Archetype AI; ADvantage invests in Greenfly
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ardian entered into exclusive talks to sell its majority stake in logistics company Staci SAS to bpost NV/SA.

– Venrock led a $13 million seed funding round for physical AI company Archetype AI Inc.

– Sports tech investor ADvantage led a $14 million funding round for content creation platform Greenfly Inc.

