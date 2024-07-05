 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-vc-backed-belkin-acquired-by-alcon-pennantpark-invests-in-flock-81536919 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Santen Ventures Inc.-, CR-CP Life Sciences Fund- and ZIG Ventures Ltd.-backed medical device company Belkin Vision Ltd. is set to be acquired by Alcon Management SA.

– Liberty Global Ltd. led a $16 million venture funding round for cybersecurity business Anetac Inc.

– Morgan Stanley Private Credit led a growth equity investment in dental partnership network Guardian Dentistry Partners. PGIM Private Capital also participated in the investment.

– PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC invested $25 million in specialty finance business Flock Financial LLC.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.