Deal Wrap: VC-backed Belkin acquired by Alcon; PennantPark invests in Flock

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Santen Ventures Inc.-, CR-CP Life Sciences Fund- and ZIG Ventures Ltd.-backed medical device company Belkin Vision Ltd. is set to be acquired by Alcon Management SA.

– Liberty Global Ltd. led a $16 million venture funding round for cybersecurity business Anetac Inc.

– Morgan Stanley Private Credit led a growth equity investment in dental partnership network Guardian Dentistry Partners. PGIM Private Capital also participated in the investment.

– PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC invested $25 million in specialty finance business Flock Financial LLC.

