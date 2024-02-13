Deal Wrap: Varsity exits Angels of Care; Timoneer invests in Solid Restoration

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Healthcare-focused private equity firm Varsity Healthcare Partners exited its investment in Angels of Care, a provider of home health services to pediatric patients, via a sale to private equity firm Nautic Partners LLC.

– Private equity firm Timoneer Strategic Partners acquired a majority stake in Solid Restoration, a restoration service provider focused on insurance-based residential and commercial water and fire damage mitigation, restoration and repair, mold remediation and other related services.

– Private equity firm Rubicon Technology Partners made a majority investment in benefits administration company Vimly Benefit Solutions Inc. Ziegler was financial adviser to Vimly.

– Continuous reliability platform Antithesis announced $47 million in seed funding from Amplify Partners LLC, First In Ventures and Tamarack Global, with participation from angel investors.

– Ally Bridge Group led a $112 million series B financing for ProfoundBio (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company.

– Lightspeed Ventures LLC led a $12.5 million series A round of funding for S2search Australia Pty. Ltd., developer of the Marqo vector search platform.

– Benchmark led a $10 million series A round of funding for circuit board designer Quilter, an AI company building generative circuit board design software.

– Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd., a designer of shape memory alloy actuators, closed a funding round totaling over $40 million. The funding round was led by Supernova Invest, Intel Capital Corp. and Atlantic Bridge Services Ltd.

