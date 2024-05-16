Deal Wrap: Trustar joins round for i2Cool; Bain invests in Sikich

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Goldman Sachs Asset Management International led a $105 million series B funding round for Attovia Therapeutics Inc., a company creating a pipeline of biotherapeutics with an initial focus on immune-mediated diseases.

– Trustar Capital participated in a HK$100 million series A funding round for i2Cool Ltd., a company specializing in electricity-free cooling technology.

– LG Technology Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH and Khosla Ventures LLC co-led a $36 million series B funding round for Li Industries Inc., a climate tech company developing lithium-ion battery recycling technologies.

– Frazier Life Sciences Management LP co-led a $182 million series C funding round for biopharmaceutical company Bluejay Therapeutics Inc.

– Bain Capital LP made a $250 million minority growth investment in professional services company Sikich LLP. PJT Park Hill served as financial adviser and Holland & Knight LLP and Vedder Price acted as legal advisers to Sikich. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as legal advisers to Bain.

– Balance Point Capital Advisors LLC invested in Stone-Goff Partners portfolio company John Staurulakis LLC, a consulting services provider to the broadband telecommunications industry.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.