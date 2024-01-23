Deal Wrap: Trilantic acquiring stake in Aerocompact; Arsenal invests in Polycorp

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Private equity firm Trilantic Europe is acquiring a 60% stake in Aerocompact Group, a supplier of solar mounting solutions, subject to approval by the relevant authorities. Aerocompact was supported by the investment bank William Blair and the Austrian corporate finance boutique Turnkey Finance from Bregenz. Trilantic was advised by Lazard.

– Private equity firm LP First Capital announced the acquisition of Northpoint Asset Management Inc., a single-family rental property management company.

– An investor group that includes Credo Ventures and Limerock Fund Manager s.r.o. is set to exit Runecast Solutions Ltd., a provider of AI-powered security and compliance solutions, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Runecast has agreed to be acquired by Dynatrace Inc.

– Private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners completed a majority investment in engineered elastomer solutions manufacturer Polycorp Ltd. William Blair & Co. LLC served as financial adviser to Polycorp, while Harris Williams acted as financial adviser to Arsenal.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.