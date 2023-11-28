Deal Wrap: Tencent to buy into Global Blue; Stride invests in Odele

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Sonic Healthcare Ltd. agreed to acquire medical technology business Pathology Watch Inc. for $130 million. The transaction is expected to close in December. Sellers include BioVentures Investors LLC, Lateral Capital LLC, Blueprint Health, Sky Ventures, Rock Creek Capital LLC, Beni VC, Neue Fund and Spark Growth Ventures, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– The Riverside Co. acquired Frenchies Modern Nail Care, which provides manicures, pedicures and other nail care services.

– Tencent Holdings Ltd. agreed to invest $100 million in the common equity of technology and payments platform Global Blue Group Holding AG at a price of $5.50 per share. At the closing of the deal, Tencent will own 18.18 million common shares of Global Blue, representing about 8% of the total fully diluted share capital. Of these shares, 9.09 million will be sold by affiliates of Silver Lake Technology Management LLC and Partners Group Holding AG and certain members of the board and management, and the rest will be issued by Global Blue. The transaction is expected to close before month-end. BofA Securities was financial adviser to Tencent, and Davis Polk & Wardwell and Homburger acted as legal advisers. J.P. Morgan Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities served as financial advisers to Global Blue and its secondary sellers, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Niederer Kraft Frey acted as legal advisers.

– Stride Consumer Partners LLC made a minority investment in Odele LLC, a clean hair care brand. Odele's co-founders will retain a majority stake in the company. William Blair & Co. LLC served as financial adviser and Faegre Drinker was the exclusive legal adviser to Odele. Raymond James served as financial adviser and Ropes & Gray acted as the exclusive legal adviser to Stride Consumer Partners.

– Rainier Partners LP announced the acquisition of Omega Fitness, a franchisee of Anytime Fitness clubs in the United States. Fifth Third Bank served as financial adviser to Omega Fitness, and Perkins Coie provided legal counsel.

