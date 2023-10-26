Deal Wrap: Templewater agrees to clinic purchase; Navegar leads Inteluck round

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Private equity firm Templewater Ltd. agreed to acquire the OncoCare Medical and Novena Heart Centre private clinic groups in Singapore from hospital operator Luye Medical Group Co. Ltd. UBS was financial adviser to Luye Medical.

– Technology and data investor Upper90 Capital Management LP will participate in a $200 million round of debt financing for computing infrastructure business Crusoe Energy Systems LLC.

– Growth capital specialist Navegar led a $34 million series C round of funding for Philippines-based logistics business Inteluck Corp.

– New investors IMM Investment Corp. and Shinhan Venture Investment Co. Ltd. co-led a $55 million series A investment round for MangoBoost Inc., a data processing unit developer.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP purchased well-flow management and equipment rental business Covenant Testing Technologies LLC. Goodwin Procter LLP was legal adviser to Kingswood, and Grant Thornton was its financial adviser.

– Returning investor GV Management Co. LLC and new backer Cheyenne Partners led a $20 million series B funding round for AI-powered metabolic health platform Signos Inc.

– New investor Forbion Capital Partners BV led an $85 million series A financing round for biotechnology company Rampart Bioscience Inc.

