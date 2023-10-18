Deal Wrap: Summa Equity exits Olink; Vista Equity invests in Gatekeeper

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Scandinavian middle-market investor Summa Equity AB exited its investment in proteomics company Olink Holding AB (publ) via a sale to strategic buyer Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. that values Olink at $3.1 billion. Legal advisers to Thermo Fisher were Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Advokatfirman Vinge KB. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Sweden Bankfilial were financial advisers to Olink. Baker & McKenzie was the legal adviser.

– Vista Equity Partners Management LLC made a strategic growth investment in vendor and contract lifecycle management platform Cinergy Technology Limited. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was Vista's legal adviser. PEAK Technology Partners was financial adviser and Travers Smith and Foley & Lardner LLP were legal advisers to Gatekeeper.

– Alternative investment firm Summit Partners LP led an investment in Hallmark Health Care Solutions Inc., a software-as-a-service business offering healthcare workforce solutions. TripleTree LLC was the financial adviser to Hallmark Healthcare.

– Biopharmaceutical-focused private equity investor GordonMD Global Investments LP invested in Radionetics Oncology Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel radiotherapeutics.

– Venture capital and private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC made a growth investment in PDQ.com Corp., a developer of deployment software and system administrator tools. William Blair was financial adviser to PDQ. Guggenheim Securities was a financial adviser to Berkshire, while Ropes & Gray was legal adviser.

– Energy transition investor Junction Growth Investors led a $10.6 million Series C round for electricity grid monitoring business Ampacimon SA.

– Returning investor Eclipse Ventures LLC led a $56 million Series A round for Nucleus RadioPharma Inc., a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization for targeted radiotherapies.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm J.F. Lehman and Co. LLC completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of industrial cleaning business Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, first announced in July. William Blair & Co. was financial adviser to Crystal Clean, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP was legal adviser. Houlihan Lokey and Jefferies LLC were financial advisers to JFLCO, and Shearman & Sterling LLP and Jones Day were legal advisers.

