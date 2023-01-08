Deal Wrap: Soundcore sells Custom Goods; Long Ridge invests in RFG Advisory

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP made a strategic investment in Financial Information Technologies LLC, a technology provider serving the beverage alcohol industry. William Blair and Goodwin Procter served as exclusive financial adviser and legal adviser to Financial Information Technologies, respectively. Raymond James was exclusive financial adviser and Paul Weiss acted as legal adviser to General Atlantic.

– BeyondNetZero, the inaugural companion fund for General Atlantic's climate investing efforts, will become the lead investor in the fourth fundraising round of offshore wind energy services business Venterra Group PLC. Venterra will raise about £150 million through the latest round, consisting of equity financing from BeyondNetZero and existing investors including First Reserve, as well as debt financing facilities.

– LKQ Corp. completed the acquisition of Uni-Select Inc., which distributes automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products, from an investor group for C$48 per share in cash. As a result of the transaction, Uni-Select will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Sellers include Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Soundcore Capital Partners LP sold full-service logistics company Custom Goods LLC to Angeles Equity Partners LLC on July 19. Lincoln International was financial adviser and K&L Gates acted as legal counsel to Custom Goods.

– Long Ridge Equity Partners LLC made a substantial growth investment in RFG Advisory, a platform for independent advisers.

– EagleTree Capital LP exited its investment in live and digital experiential marketing agency Sparks as part of Sparks' sale to Freeman.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.