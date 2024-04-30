Deal Wrap: Shoreline invests in Prime Meats; OpenGate exits SMAC

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Shoreline Equity Partners LLC invested in protein processor and distributor Prime Meats, LLC. Deloitte was financial adviser to Prime Meats.

– OpenGate Capital LLC sold portfolio company SMAC, SAS, a manufacturer and distributor of asphalt products used for waterproofing and facades, to Compagnie Financière Jousset and SMAC management.

– SK Capital Partners LP sold Foremark Performance Chemicals to CC Industries Inc. Piper Sandler and HSBC were financial advisers to Foremark and King & Spalding LLP was legal adviser.

