Deal Wrap: Scaleworks buys Full Circle Insights; H.I.G. Capital sells Riveron

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Billerud AB (publ) agreed to divest Billerud Managed Packaging Ab, which offers packaging solutions, to private equity firm Mimir Invest AB. The transaction is expected to close in August.

– An investor group sold Impact Analytics Inc. to ProAI, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Sellers include Argentum Group, Accolade Capital Management LLC, Aarin Capital and Vistara Growth.

– Scaleworks Inc. acquired Full Circle Insights, a provider of marketing and sales performance measurement solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

– An investor group including Turenne Santé and Mérieux Equity Partners SAS agreed to sell Physio-Assist SAS, which developed and manufactures technology-enabled airway clearance device Simeox, to Inogen Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC sold business advisory firm Riveron to affiliates of Kohlberg & Co. LLC. Jefferies Group LLC and Moelis & Co. served as financial advisers to Riveron, while McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal counsel to H.I.G. and Riveron. Guggenheim Securities LLC and Citizens served as financial advisers to Kohlberg, and Ropes & Gray LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP provided legal counsel.

– SOSV Investments LLC completed the sale of early-stage biotechnology company Spindle Biotech Inc. to Applied DNA Sciences Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Zimtu Capital Corp. completed the acquisition of three separate mining claims in the province of Ontario, namely the Eagle Lake, Grove Lake and Whitefish Lake claims.

