Deal Wrap: RTC invests in COMM; MPE invests in Webster Industries

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Private equity firm RTC Partners invested in marketing agency COMM, formerly CommCreative.

– Bregal Milestone LLP announced a majority growth investment in Evli Alexander Incentives, the former equity plan design and administration arm of Evli Oyj. Evli Alexander Incentives will rebrand as Allshares, and Evli will remain a minority strategic investor. Castrén & Snellman was legal counsel to Evli, and White & Case was legal counsel to Bregal.

– MPE Mgt. Co. LLC announced an investment in Webster Industries Inc., a manufacturer of engineered class chain, engineered class sprockets and vibratory equipment for material handling and power transmission applications. Jones Day was legal adviser to MPE.

– Cloudflare Inc. acquired New Enterprise Associates Inc.-backed Nefeli Networks Inc., a multicloud networking startup, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Samsara BioCapital LLC, venBio LLC and Foresite Capital Management LLC led a $259 million series C funding round for clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Alumis Inc.

– Enavate Sciences led a $182 million series C funding round for clinical-stage life sciences company Sionna Therapeutics Inc.

