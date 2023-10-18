Deal Wrap: Providence buys into Populous; Knife Capital invests in Outsized

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Providence Equity Partners LLC made a strategic minority investment in Populous Holdings Inc., an architectural and design firm specializing in sports and entertainment venues. Fortitude Advisors was lead investment banker to Populous, with Arma Partners serving as co-adviser. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as legal adviser and PwC provided human resource and tax advisory services for Populous. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was Providence's legal adviser.

– Quadrille Capital SAS led a $37 million series B funding round for KIT United SAS, developer of the Hivebrite cloud-based community management platform.

– Insight Venture Management LLC led an $80 million funding round for SecureW2 Inc., a provider of passwordless security software.

– Signalfire LLC led a $15 million series A funding round for cybersecurity firm SpecTrust Inc.

– Koch Real Estate Investments led a $50 million series D funding round for HqO Inc., operator of a real estate experience platform.

– Glilot Capital Partners led a $12 million round of seed funding for DualSense Inc., which offers a platform to automate financial transactions for businesses.

– USVP Management Co. LLC led an $18 million series A round for Darwinium, a developer and operator of a digital security and fraud prevention platform.

– Knife Capital led a series A round for Outsized Ltd., a platform for independent talent in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

– Nexus Venture Partners led a $33 million series C funding round for device intelligence platform FingerprintJS Inc.

– Atlantic Street Capital Management LLC acquired medical imaging and solutions provider Brown's Medical Imaging LLC.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.