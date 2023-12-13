Deal Wrap: Pritzker acquires Heartland; Thoma Bravo to invest in BlueMatrix

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– PPC Investment Partners LP, a private equity firm doing business as Pritzker Private Capital, acquired commercial landscaping business Heartland LLC from former sponsor Sterling Investment Partners Advisors LLC. Piper Sandler, Solomon Partners and CCG Advisors were financial advisers to Heartland. Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP was legal adviser to Heartland and Sterling.

– The private equity division of lower-middle-market investor Argosy Capital Group Inc. acquired a controlling interest in Wize Solutions Inc, a business offering installation of material handling equipment.

– Software- and technology-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP made a strategic investment in investment research publisher BlueMatrix I LLC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Thoma Bravo and Raymond James was financial adviser. Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo P.C. was legal adviser and Stifel was financial adviser to BlueMatrix.

– Thoma Bravo also made a growth investment in Hypergene AB, a business offering software for corporate performance management and project and portfolio management. William Blair was financial adviser to Hypergene and White & Case was legal adviser. Hannes Snellman was legal adviser to Thoma Bravo.

– Middle-market private equity firm TruArc Partners LP invested in Watchtower Security Inc., a security business serving property managers and owners in the multifamily housing industry. Houlihan Lokey was financial adviser to TruArc, while Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP was legal adviser. Raymond James was financial adviser to Watchtower and Thompson Coburn LLP was legal adviser.

– Industrial sector-focused private equity firm Volati AB (publ) acquired agricultural equipment supplier Trejon FÖRsÄLjnings Ab.

– Returning investor M&G Investment Management Ltd. led a $340 million series E round of funding for Hiveloop Technology Private Ltd., operator of a business-to-business e-commerce platform serving small and medium businesses in India.

– Returning investor Soleus Capital led a $50 million series C round of funding for Parse Biosciences Inc., a business specializing in single-cell RNA sequencing.

