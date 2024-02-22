Deal Wrap: Prime Financial acquires Altor; investor group exits Icosavax

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Asset manager Prime Financial Group Ltd. completed its acquisition of alternative asset fund manager Altor Capital Pty. Ltd and its controlled entities.

– UK-based AstraZeneca PLC completed the acquisition of US-based biopharmaceutical company Icosavax Inc. from an investor group including Adams Street Partners LLC, Perceptive Advisors LLC, ND Capital, Omega Fund Management LLC, Qiming Venture Partners USA, RA Capital Management LP and Qiming Weichuang Venture Capital Management (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Icosavax is now a subsidiary of AstraZeneca and its shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

– Satori Electric Co. Ltd. is set to buy 13,440 shares, or an 80.0% stake, in Dutch semiconductor design company MAGnetIC Holding BV from Zeeuws InvesteringsFonds BV and SystematIC design Holding BV. MAGnetIC will become a consolidated subsidiary of Satori after deal completion.

– Highlander Partners LP closed on the sale of its portfolio company, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., a London-based provider of ingredient solutions, to Archer Daniels Midland Co. Rothschild & Co. was financial adviser and DLA Piper UK LLP was legal counsel to Fuerst Day Lawson.

– Applied Ventures LLC made a growth equity investment in VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an electronic product design, software and manufacturing company based in India. Applied Ventures is the venture capital arm of semiconductor company Applied Materials Inc.

– Food technology startup The Cloud announced the first close of its $12 million series B funding round out of a total $30 million it is raising. The funding round saw participation from a new investor, MENA Moonshots.

– IW Capital Ltd. made a further investment of about £1.3 million in its London-based portfolio company, Ubamarket Ltd., which is behind the Scan-Pay-Go mobile shopping application. Ubamarket will use the additional funding to support its growth in the UK.

