Deal Wrap: Pollen Street bids for Mattioli Woods; Binance Labs invests in UXUY

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Pollen Street Capital Ltd. made a cash offer to take Mattioli Woods PLC private. Completion of the offer, which values Mattioli Woods at approximately £432 million, is subject to regulatory approval.

– Binance Holdings Ltd.'s venture capital arm and incubator, Binance Labs, invested in UXUY Protocol, a decentralized multichain trading platform. The investment was part of Binance Labs' two-month incubation program that started in December 2023.

– Dynelectro ApS, a developer of electrolysis technology for low-cost renewable hydrogen, secured investment from Yara International ASA's venture capital arm, Yara Growth Ventures AS.

– Decentralized social networking platform DeBox, which is behind the DeSwap token swap solution, received funding from OKX Ventures.

