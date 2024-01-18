Deal Wrap: Platinum buys E&A Scheer; TDR acquires majority of Popeyes UK

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Global investment firm Platinum Equity LLC acquired rum blending specialist E&A Scheer from private equity firm The Riverside Co. DC Advisory served as financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal adviser to Platinum. Deloitte served as financial adviser and Allen & Overy acted as legal adviser to Riverside and E&A Scheer.

– ABB Technology Ventures, the venture capital arm of electrification and automation business ABB Ltd., acquired Sevensense Robotics AG, a provider of AI-enabled 3D vision navigation technology for autonomous mobile robots, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Private equity firm CCMP Growth Advisors LP invested in Innovative Refrigeration Systems Inc. Stifel served as financial adviser and Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP acted as legal adviser to Innovative. Current Capital Advisors LLC served as financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal adviser to CCMP Growth.

– Private equity firm TDR Capital LLP has taken a majority stake in Popeyes UK following a subsequent investment.

– Planet First Partners led a €100 million series C round of funding for car subscription provider finn GmbH.

– India Japan Fund will invest 4 billion Indian rupees in Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which houses Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s last-mile mobility business.

